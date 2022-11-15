While the area has had flakes of snow in the air already this year, the first measurable snowfall came Monday, Nov. 14. The National Weather Service reports snow is likely to continue through Tuesday and may even continue into Wednesday. Colder air is expected to move into the area Thursday.
White November
