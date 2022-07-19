Wieskamp holds summer basketball camp

MUSCATINE — Joe Wieskamp has a busy few months coming up, but that did not stop him from hitting the basketball court at the YMCA of Muscatine County to teach young players some of the tricks of the trade.

Over the next few months, the Muscatine native will attend training camp for his second year with the San Antonio Spurs and plans to marry his fiancée Makenzie Meyer, a former Iowa Hawkeyes basketball player, before honeymooning in Greece.

Since being drafted by the NBA, he has dreamed of holding a basketball camp in Muscatine to be able to share his knowledge with young athletes. He took to the courts Tuesday with close to 300 grade-school aged Muscatine players to drill the basics of basketball.

“This is where my family still lives and anytime I get free time I always come back,” he said. “I had always wanted to give back. Basketball has taken me a lot of places and I have met a lot of people. With the experiences I have had I think it’s cool to come back and just give back to all these kids. We wanted to give every kid the opportunity to come here and just learn and have fun.”

Wieskamp plans to make the camp a yearly tradition. On the court, the former Iowa Hawkeye acted just like any of the coaches as he encouraged the players during drills. He gave plenty of high-fives as the drills continued.

Getting his start in Muscatine’s basketball clubs, Wieskamp remembers attending team camps in high school, but said there was not a skills camp for younger players. He recalled his experiences in Muscatine basketball, crediting his father, Steve Wieskamp, who always coached the elementary teams, as well as his friends who were on the same team from elementary school through high school.

“I think I had a lot of knowledge thrown my way and it’s just cool to be able to give some of that back,” he said.

Wieskamp has always been a talented athlete, playing basketball as well as football quarterback in middle school. A broken thumb ended his football career, but he continued with basketball, averaging 18.6 points per game in his freshman year at Muscatine.

As a senior he averaged 33.5 points per game, and set a school record as he scored 50 points against Burlington. He also led the Muskies to its state tournament in 16 years that season.

He's the only player in league history to be first team all-MAC in all four seasons, he was a four-time all-stater, a two-time Iowa Gatorade Player of the Year and was named Iowa's Mr. Basketball in 2018, capping a high school career that saw him score 2,376 points.

In his college career at the University of Iowa, Wieskamp was named to the Big Ten all-freshman team in 2019, was a third team all-Big Ten selection in 2020, and a second team selection in 2021 before declaring for the NBA Draft, where he was drafted by the Spurs with the 41st overall pick.

He made his NBA debut on Nov. 10, 2021, scoring three points in a win over the Sacramento Kings. Originally with the Spurs on a two-way contract, Wieskamp's contract was converted to a standard contract in March, and he finished his rookie season averaging 2.1 points in 29 games with San Antonio.

Among the greatest lessons Wieskamp said he has learned through the years is the importance of remaining humble.

“It can clearly go to your head playing Division I basketball and playing in the NBA," he said, "but you need to remain humble, remember where you came from and remember those who helped you along the way."

He also hopes to be an inspiration to the next generation of players that if they work hard they can do whatever they choose and that there are resources for them.

While he is sure the next season with the Spurs will be a big one, he promises to make it back to Muscatine, at least by next summer, whenever he has free time.