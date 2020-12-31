Wildcat Den encourages visitors to take a socially-distanced first day hike

MUSCATINE — For several years, Wildcat Den State Park has invited residents and hiking enthusiasts alike to go on a First Day Hike.

Unfortunately, due to the pandemic making it unsafe, the staff at Wildcat Den decided to not host a traditional First Day Hike. However, those who wish to enjoy the park during the first of the year will still be able to do so.

“We are working to get the roads cleared from (Tuesday’s) storm, but it’s hard to say what New Year’s Day will bring,” park technician Karri Rutenbeck said. “The park will still be open regardless, and in the case of additional snowfall, roads and parking areas would be plowed that morning.”

In addition, Wildcat Den will also participate in the 2021 First Day Hike Challenge. While it’s not a group event, this challenge will give hikers across the country initiative to still go out and start the year in the wild outdoors.

Those who participate in the challenge will get to use a digital State Park Passport, which includes more than 50 participating state parks. While they will be checking in digitally, visitors will also be visiting parks in-person. Each check-in will count into a prize drawing, and from Jan. 1-3, hikers can visit — and digitally check into — as many parks as possible.