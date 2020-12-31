Wildcat Den encourages visitors to take a socially-distanced first day hike

MUSCATINE — For several years, Wildcat Den State Park has invited residents and hiking enthusiasts alike to go on a First Day Hike.
Unfortunately, due to the pandemic making it unsafe, the staff at Wildcat Den decided to not host a traditional First Day Hike. However, those who wish to enjoy the park during the first of the year will still be able to do so.
“We are working to get the roads cleared from (Tuesday’s) storm, but it’s hard to say what New Year’s Day will bring,” park technician Karri Rutenbeck said. “The park will still be open regardless, and in the case of additional snowfall, roads and parking areas would be plowed that morning.”
In addition, Wildcat Den will also participate in the 2021 First Day Hike Challenge. While it’s not a group event, this challenge will give hikers across the country initiative to still go out and start the year in the wild outdoors.
Those who participate in the challenge will get to use a digital State Park Passport, which includes more than 50 participating state parks. While they will be checking in digitally, visitors will also be visiting parks in-person. Each check-in will count into a prize drawing, and from Jan. 1-3, hikers can visit — and digitally check into — as many parks as possible.
Each entry in the digital passport will also include trail suggestions and directions that visitors can use for a great hiking experience. As for the drawing, the prize for this challenge is a two night stay at a two-bedroom cabin at Lake Darling State Park, located in Washington County, Iowa.
“We are looking for ways to encourage both outdoor fun and social distancing,” Todd Coffelt, bureau chief of Parks, Forests and Preserves said in a press release. “First Day Hikes are a popular tradition in state parks, and the Passport is a great way for people to enjoy winter hikes on their own or with their family.”
Rutenbeck added that anyone looking to explore Wildcat Den’s trails over the New Year’s weekend should prepare for the cold weather by wearing warm coats and sturdy boots, and keep an eye out for any changing weather.
“Hiking conditions are not ideal, but the park looks more beautiful than ever covered in a fresh layer of snow,” she said.
For more details on the First Day Hike Challenge or to sign up for the digital passport, visit www.iowadnr.gov/firstdayhikes.