MUSCATINE — For the ninth year, each of the 50 states will host New Year’s Day hikes to celebrate the New Year and encourage people to get outside and enjoy national and state parks.
Muscatine County's hike will be at Wildcat Den State Park, 1884 Wildcat Den Road.
“This is kind of like the first event of the year for us,” said Wildcat Den Park Ranger Jordan Yaley. This will be the second time the New Year’s Day hike has been held at Wildcat Den State Park, though this will be Yaley’s first time leading the hike alongside Wildcat’s natural resources technician Karri Rutenbeck.
The hike is moderately difficult, 1.3 miles along the Devil’s Punch Bowl. It begins at 12:30 p.m., meeting at the Upper Picnic Area Shelter and following the Punch Bowl Trail to the Lower Picnic Area Trail before looping back uphill to the shelter.
“Last year we had about 80 people join us for the hike, and we’re hoping for similar numbers this year,” Yaley said. “Hopefully the weather is good that day so we can all enjoy the hike.”
You have free articles remaining.
Hikers are asked to dress for forecasted weather conditions. Dogs are welcome, but must be kept on a leash. A warming fire will be held in the shelter prior to the hike and hot chocolate will also be provided. In the case of poor weather, call 563-263-4337 for an update.
The New Year’s Day hike is part of the Parks 2020 event, which celebrates the 100th anniversary of the Iowa State Park system. Forty-nine parks are participating.
“Anyone who wants to come is more than welcome to come join us,” Yaley said, “It’s a good opportunity to get outside and really experience the outdoors on the first day of the first day of the year.”
Wildcat Den State Park, located 10 miles northeast of Muscatine, is one of Iowa’s most unique state parks. It features interesting terrain, fascinating sites, 75-foot cliffs, structures that have been placed on the National Register of Historic Places, and beautiful views.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.