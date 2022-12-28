Wildcat Den to host First Day Hike

The annual Nationwide New Year’s Day hike is meant to encourage people to get outside and enjoy the country’s state parks, but in Iowa there has always been a friendly rivalry between the parks to see which can draw the most people.

After holding a self-guided hike at the beginning of 2021 because of the COVID-19 health crisis, the tour of Wildcat Den State Park returned in 2022.

In the top five of the 50 participating state parks as far as attendance in the four years it held tours, Wildcat Den hopes to keep its record this year.

During the 2020 hike, hundreds of people attended. The 2023 hike will kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, from the Upper Picnic Area. Before the hike, hot chocolate will be served and a fire will be lit in the shelter for a social time.

The hike is moderately difficult, 1.3 miles along the Devil’s Punch Bowl. Leaving from the Upper Picnic Area Shelter, the hike follows the Punch Bowl Trail to the Lower Picnic Area Trail past Steamboat Rock before looping back uphill to the shelter.

Hikers are asked to dress for forecasted weather conditions. Dogs are welcome but must be kept on a leash. In the case of poor weather, call 563-263-4337 for an update.

Wildcat Den State Park, located 10 miles northeast of Muscatine, is one of Iowa’s most unique state parks. It features interesting terrain, fascinating sites, 75-foot cliffs and structures that have been placed on the National Register of Historic Places and beautiful views.