Muscatine Police Cpl. Jason Williams signed off on his final shift with the Muscatine Police Department shortly before noon Wednesday, Dec. 7, and was honored by family, friends and fellow officers during a reception in the Public Safety Building. Williams began his career with the MPD on Jan. 9, 2003, and was promoted to corporal on July 1, 2008.
Williams retires after 20 years
