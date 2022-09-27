Willson challenges removal from Conservation Board

WAPELLO — The removal of a volunteer member of a Louisa County board means the Louisa County Board of Supervisors will need to defend its decision in district court for the second time in less than six years.

Sam Willson, Wapello, filed an appeal of his June 21, 2022, removal from the Louisa County Conservation Board on Sept. 19. In his appeal, Willson follows the same initial process that Rita Adam and Craig Helmick pursued in 2017, following their removal from the Louisa County Board of Health.

In both cases, the first step involved seeking a writ of certiorari, requiring supervisors Brad Quigley, Randy Griffin and Chris Ball to certify “a transcript of the record and proceedings relating to (Willson’s) removal.”

If the writ is granted, a hearing will then be held where both sides will present arguments. Willson’s attorney, Roger Huddle of the Wapello-based law firm of Weaver & Huddle, stated in his initial petition that Willson was seeking to have the supervisors’ action “be declared annulled … void and of no force and effect.”

The suit also seeks other relief which the Court deems appropriate, including the assessment of attorney fees and costs against the supervisors.

In addition to that portion of the suit, Willson also alleges in a separate division that the supervisors violated the Iowa Open Meetings Law by holding a closed session on June 21 prior to the vote on his dismissal.

According to the suit, the supervisors held the closed session under a provision of the Code to discuss strategy with council (on) matters that are presently in litigation or where litigation is imminent or where its disclosure would be likely to prejudice or disadvantage the position of the (board of supervisors) in that litigation.

However, Willson claims in his suit the closed meeting was illegal because:

• The supervisors discussed matters not permitted by the statute;

• (they also) alleged matters pertaining to litigation where none was imminent nor disclosure (was) otherwise prejudicial;

• The action taken by the supervisors was a contravention of the law;

• And, for failing to keep detailed minutes and tap recordings of all discussions, persons present or action taken at the session.

Under the second division of his suit, Willson requests the Court to assess each of the supervisors damages of up to $500 in addition to costs and reasonable attorney fees.

The suit also asks that any action taken in such closed session be declared void and illegal; that an injunction be issued ordering the supervisors to refrain from further violation of the law; and for such other and further relief as the Court deems appropriate.

In the third division of his suit, Willson seeks unspecified damages for defamation he alleges was caused to his name, reputation and business by the supervisors’ actions and discussions on June 14, June 21, July 13 and Aug. 25.

According to the suit, those discussions referred to Willson as “having committed illegal or unlawful acts.”

In the final division of his suit, Willson requests a jury trial.

Although the 2917 BOH case eventually ended with both Adam and Helmick losing in Louisa County District Court and the Iowa Court of Appeals, both sides agree Willson’s case is different.

During the supervisors’ June 14 meeting, Louisa County Attorney Adam Parsons told the supervisors there was a higher standard to remove a conservation board member from their position.

He said under the Iowa Code, a conservation board member could only be removed for malfeasance, nonfeasance, disability or failure to participate in conservation board activities, as defined by the conservation board bylaws.

The board later used the malfeasance category to remove Wilson, claiming a response he made to several earlier posts on the WQAD-TV Facebook site had upset the supervisors and reportedly conservation board member Joellen Schantz.

The postings had featured discussions on the possible sale of the LCCB’s Baird Timber. Discussions on the sale had attracted up to 50 people to earlier meetings, although the LCCB eventually agreed to maintain ownership.

However, discussion on the issue had continued on Facebook and during the supervisors June 14 meeting, Griffin had focused in on one comment that Willson had posted as a reply to a post from another individual.

In the initial post the person had asked, “isn’t the conservation board supposed to preserve?”, which eventually led Willson to reply: “They are supposed to, but when the board is corrupted, it runs astray.”

Griffin had said he was offended by that response, especially the use of “corrupted.”

“It’s a pretty serious word. Look it up in the dictionary. It talks about being on the take; it talks about doing something for a monetary issue. That’s a pretty severe word to be used and this is the chairman of the (LCCB),” he said.