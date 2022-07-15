Willson claims he remains on conservation board

After being voted off his position by the Louisa County Board of Supervisors on June 21, a Louisa County Conservation Board (LCCB) member told other LCCB members during their regular meeting on Monday that he felt he still retained his seat.

Sam Willson, who was serving as the LCCB chair until the vote by the supervisors, indicated he and a local attorney he had consulted felt Willson’s removal was pending any court action.

According to previous discussions, the supervisors held a 90-minute closed session on June 21 with county attorney Adam Parsons and Louisa County Human Resources Consultant Paul Greufe.

Following the closed session, the supervisors voted to remove Willson, citing “false allegations that constitute malfeasance.” Malfeasance is one of several reasons listed in the Iowa Code the supervisors can cite to remove a conservation board member.

Parsons had said after the removal vote that the specific false allegations would be spelled out in the formal removal letter that would be presented to Willson.

He had also suggested Willson’s removal was immediate, although he cautioned the board against taking any action to replace Willson until Willson had an opportunity to contest his removal.

The removal letter apparently has not yet been delivered to Willson, who will have 30 days after receiving the letter to decide if he will request a public hearing before the board of supervisors.

If the supervisors uphold the dismissal, Willson can then appeal to district court.

Although the false allegations have not been formally identified, during the supervisors’ June 14 meeting, county supervisor Randy Griffin repeatedly cited a Facebook posting by Willson as the reason for the dismissal.

In the posting, Willson responded to comments posted by other Facebook users who were apparently questioning if recently appointed LCCB members had been appointed for their conservation beliefs and background.

“They are supposed to, but when the board is corrupted, it runs astray,” Willson had replied.

Griffin had said he was offended by that response, especially the use of “corrupted.”

Although Willson told the LCCB on Monday that he felt he was still a member and could legally take his seat, he had decided not to until any legal action had been completed.

“To prevent any major disturbance, I will not take that seat,” he told the rest of the LCCB.

In other action, the board:

• Discussed the Eden Park playground and possible need for preliminary dirt work before moving forward with other work;

• Agreed to hold a special June 25 work session to discuss the possible sale of portions of the board’s Hoover Nature Trail holdings;

• Reviewed survey bids for the Indian Slough Wildlife Area.