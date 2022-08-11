Willson hearing scheduled for Aug. 25

A public hearing for dismissed Louisa County Conservation Board member Sam Willson will be held Aug. 25, the county board of supervisors agreed Tuesday.

The supervisors initially reviewed Willson’s public hearing request letter, which was dated Aug. 1, and learned from County Auditor Sandi Sturgell the public hearing had to be held within 30 days.

“The first available date you can get,” Supervisor Brad Quigley, who also serves on the conservation board, said about setting the hearing date.

Supervisor Randy Griffin agreed and said the date for the public hearing needed to be coordinated with County Attorney Adam Parsons and Louisa County Human Resources Consultant Paul Greufe.

Parsons has been guiding the supervisors through the process of removing Willson, while Greufe was involved in an investigation the supervisors referenced in moving forward with the removal process.

After reviewing the calendar, publication requirements and other factors, the board ultimately picked Aug. 25 for the hearing.

The board removed Willson on June 21, accusing him of malfeasance for a social media comment he posted on the WQAD-TV Facebook page in response to postings made by others.

Those initial comments focused on the conservation board’s earlier discussions on selling Baird Timber, an 18.5-acre forested site east of Morning Sun. A unanimous conservation board later voted not to sell the property.

As part of those posted discussions, a person had asked, “Isn’t the conservation board supposed to preserve?” which prompted another individual to reply: “Yes, but when the county supervisors can (appoint) members to the (LCCB), believing in conservation doesn’t seem to be a requirement to sit on the conservation board.”

Willson then responded with: “They are supposed to, but when the board is corrupted, it runs astray.”

In their removal letter, the supervisors wrote that comment alluded to corruption on the conservation board and amounted to malfeasance.

If the supervisors confirm their decision following the public hearing, Willson can apparently appeal the case to district court.

Other business

The supervisors also met with several county department heads for their regular departmental updates.

County veterans affairs service officer Adam Caudle reported recent federal legislation had expanded the list of presumptive conditions related to the burn pits many veterans were exposed to during Middle East campaigns.

The PACT Act of 2022 also added more presumptive locations and conditions for Agent Orange and radiation exposure.

Public Health Administrator Roxanne Smith also provided her monthly update. She reported a home health aid position had been filled and also reminded the board about the merger of the Iowa Department of Public Health with the Iowa Department of Human Services.

She also reported on the shift of state grant funding that will impact the funding formula for home health and skilled nursing activities.

County Engineer Adam Shutt met with the supervisors for his weekly report on secondary roads department activities.

During its discussions with Shutt, the board:

• Approved a contract with Heuer Construction, Muscatine, for paving work at the Wapello maintenance shop.

• Signed a final voucher for a 2021 bridge replacement on County Road W66 south of Cotter.

• Approved plans and specifications for a bridge replacement on County Road W66 north of Cotter.

Shutt also reported bridge repair work on County Road(s) G52, G28 and G44X was progressing.