Wilton Jr-Sr High School named semi-finalist in Solve for Tomorrow contest

Bruns said the contest allows his students to “think outside of the box," pushing them out of their comfort zones and giving them a chance to innovate by using technology in new ways.

“The idea with the Solve for Tomorrow contest is to have students think about what’s out there, see if they can be the next person to make a better mouse trap, and solve a problem. It’s fun to watch the kids then actually design and build the project,” he said.

“If nothing else, they find out that there are certain things out there that no one was really aware of. While there are a lot of things we can make better and they’re aware of what STEM can do, I think it’s kind of like they can’t see the tree because of the forest.”

Bruns said it also reminds them the technology they have available to them can be used in extraordinary and innovative ways.

“That’s what I want my students to think about,” he said. “How can we take something that’s being used to effect one thing and turn it around to possibly help with something else. With just a bit of tweaking, they learn that we can make it happen.”