Wilton police chief says their first Shop with a Cop was a "complete success"

“Of course, we allowed them to get a little something extra for themselves too once their families were covered, if they had money left,” Clark said. “Some of them did, and some of them didn’t. It was actually pretty sweet to see. I feel like some of these kids shopped very well, and some of them got carloads of presents. Some of them went a little more expensive and that’s fine too.”

Though holding the event virtually was an option they kept in mind and prepared for, the department still focused on having an in-person event and keeping things safe. Instead of shopping in groups, there was one child to one officer and every person there wore masks. Clark said that as long as health protocols allowed it, they were going to have the event.

“At the end of the day, we know these kids have lost so much this year,” he said. “They’ve lost part of their school year, normal school functions, family gatherings, and we tell them not to go outside, cover their face, don’t do this, don’t do that. … If there was any way that we could make this happen, it was going to happen.”