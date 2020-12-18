Wilton police chief says their first Shop with a Cop was a "complete success"

WILTON — This week, the Wilton Police Department held their first Shop with a Cop event, inviting 15 local kids representing 10 families out to the Muscatine Walmart Supercenter to shop for Christmas presents for themselves and their families.
“I would call it nothing short of a complete success,” Chief Dave Clark said. “It was a pretty awesome event.”
Clark had wanted to do an event like this for years, but hadn’t been in a high enough position to start it. After becoming Chief of Police in January, he decided to take the opportunity to start a new tradition for the Wilton community.
“It just felt like the right year to start it,” Clark said, adding that their department tried to pick kids based on how much their family had been affected by the pandemic. They also decided to do things a bit differently for their version of Shop with a Cop.
Each child that was picked for the event had the opportunity to fill out a wish list of items they wanted for themselves. These items were purchased ahead of time, and each child also received stocking caps and gloves, a reusable mug, and a gift certificate at the Wilton Candy Kitchen.
Their families were also given $100 in Chamber dollars, which could be spent at any business in Wilton that is recognized by their Chamber of Commerce. Then, during the event, each child was given $200 and was then allowed to shop for gifts that they wanted to get for their families.
“Of course, we allowed them to get a little something extra for themselves too once their families were covered, if they had money left,” Clark said. “Some of them did, and some of them didn’t. It was actually pretty sweet to see. I feel like some of these kids shopped very well, and some of them got carloads of presents. Some of them went a little more expensive and that’s fine too.”
Though holding the event virtually was an option they kept in mind and prepared for, the department still focused on having an in-person event and keeping things safe. Instead of shopping in groups, there was one child to one officer and every person there wore masks. Clark said that as long as health protocols allowed it, they were going to have the event.
“At the end of the day, we know these kids have lost so much this year,” he said. “They’ve lost part of their school year, normal school functions, family gatherings, and we tell them not to go outside, cover their face, don’t do this, don’t do that. … If there was any way that we could make this happen, it was going to happen.”
While the Wilton Police Department hosted this event, officers from other departments such as the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, Wilton Fire Department, Durant Police Department, Atalissa Police Department, West Liberty Police Department and University Heights Police Department volunteered to help the kids shop.
“I didn’t want it to be just a Wilton Shop with a Cop, I wanted to bring the community and show some cohesiveness between the departments,” Clark said. “Regardless of the color of the uniform, we’re all on the same team here in Muscatine County.”
He added that he also wanted to convey the message that they were the good guys and that they wanted to help the kids of Wilton and be there for them.
Other volunteers stopped by to help wrap the many gifts that were chosen and bought, making sure that they were all ready to go under a Christmas tree. Afterwards, these volunteers gave all of the kids a pizza lunch from the Sicilian.
Looking at how well as this event went, Clark hopes to make it even better next year by taking what they learned from their first Shop with a Cop and use it to improve the event and make an even bigger impact next time. He also said that he greatly appreciated the response from the community, calling it “overwhelming.”
“I just can’t wait to do this again next year,” he said. “I think the community saw a need and they just grabbed onto it and supported it. Hopefully this event gets bigger every year, and I just want to thank everyone who supported it.”
