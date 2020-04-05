Wilton resident Mike Channon enters race for Muscatine County sheriff

MUSCATINE COUNTY — Wilton Resident Mike Channon ran for County Sheriff in 2016.
Now, he’s running again, saying he wants to bring positive change to Muscatine County.
“There’s a lot of things that need to be changed,” Channon said, “Not only for the citizens of Muscatine, but for the county employees as well.”
Channon has had 22 years of experience in law enforcement, working for three departments full time. He started with the Muscatine County jail, was a police officer in both Wilton and Muscatine, and – in his words – has “done everything from patrol to detective."
Channon is a U.S. Veteran, serving 14 years in the U.S. Army, and is a member of the National Rifle Association.
“I have very good support within the deputies and correctional officers,” he said, “And there’s a lot of positive changes that I want to accomplish first and foremost.”
That includes changing the high turnover rate found within the deputies, jail and civilian staffs. In the past five years, Channon said that the County has lost 8-9 deputies and nearly 100 correction officers.
“Our turnover rate has never been so high," he said.
He said the problems are caused by leadership differences and says he would provide leadership that could satisfy the deputies and staff.
Should he be elected, he wants to give deputies and jail staff more training and take a different approach to scheduling.
Channon also wants to issue body cameras to every deputy.
“It’s not only for the protection of the citizens, but the protection of the deputies as well,” he said. “With the things that are going on across the nation, we need those… it brings checks and balances.”
He also hopes to add more patrols.
“Having more than two deputies on the road at any given time is not a safe patrol tactic — for citizens or deputies.”
He wants to tighten security at the county courthouse by adding metal detectors and having more than one deputy there. He also would like to build more diversity within the sheriff’s office and patrol division.
“We definitely need more minorities within both places,” he said, because it makes all citizens feel like they can come to the sheriff’s office if they need help.
Channon would have an open door policy, he said.
“I can’t tell you how many people have mentioned that they’ve attempted to call a sheriff, chief deputy or captain of detectives and haven’t gotten any sort of response back.”
With this in mind, he promised that he would be a “working sheriff”, and would be willing to work patrol or help out his jail staff if that was what was needed.
“My administration and I are not above going out there and working out there with our officers,” Channon said, “There’s just so many different things that we can do to make this a better place for citizens and employees of the county.”
