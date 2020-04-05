Wilton resident Mike Channon enters race for Muscatine County sheriff

Should he be elected, he wants to give deputies and jail staff more training and take a different approach to scheduling.

Channon also wants to issue body cameras to every deputy.

“It’s not only for the protection of the citizens, but the protection of the deputies as well,” he said. “With the things that are going on across the nation, we need those… it brings checks and balances.”

He also hopes to add more patrols.

“Having more than two deputies on the road at any given time is not a safe patrol tactic — for citizens or deputies.”

He wants to tighten security at the county courthouse by adding metal detectors and having more than one deputy there. He also would like to build more diversity within the sheriff’s office and patrol division.

“We definitely need more minorities within both places,” he said, because it makes all citizens feel like they can come to the sheriff’s office if they need help.

Channon would have an open door policy, he said.