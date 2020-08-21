Wilton to unveil Muscatine County's Freedom Rock on Sept. 6

WILTON – Before summer ends, Muscatine County still has one last event that has been three years in the making to look forward to.
At noon Sunday, Sept. 6, Wilton will unveil Muscatine County’s Freedom Rock at 210 West 4th Street, Wilton.
“They’re laying the pavers and working on it now, and it looks nice so far,” said Becky Allgood from the Wilton Development Corporation.
Part of the Iowa Freedom Rock Project, which was started about 20 years ago by artist Ray “Bubba” Sorenson in Adair, the rock has already been placed in front of the former Rock Island Line Depot in Wilton.
Near the rock, residents will find inscription pavers commemorating Muscatine County veterans, a sitting wall, pillars, lighting and a cannon from the Muscatine County Courthouse. Over 500 county veterans are represented through the inscriptions.
“We hope people keep their social distancing and masks,” Allgood said, “We just want to be able to honor our veterans in the best way we can, at this time, with everything else that’s going on.”
Allgood said the county was lucky to get the Freedom Rock in the first place. “The Legion Auxiliary just jumped right on that and got it for our county,” she said. “It’s been a long process, but it’s been a fun process, and I’m just amazed at all the people and businesses that have helped out.”
She gave a special mention to the County Supervisors for granting permission to use one of the courthouse’s cannons. “How special is that?”
The carved white star in the center of the Freedom Rock site also adds to the specialness of the area. Originally, this star was put there for World War I veterans from the Legion Auxiliary.
“It was buried, and we didn’t know it was there,” said Allgood, “They were just doing some digging and they found it and raised it, and so I guess our rock was meant to be there.”
While the main event at the dedication will be the official unveiling — it has remained cover since being finished — there will still be plenty to do at the dedication.
Local DJ Tony Tone is MC, and special guest speakers such as Rear Admiral Will Pennington will give speeches. American Legions from across Muscatine County have been invited to help raise the American flag at the event.
The band, River City 6, will provide live music, and there will also be Maid Rites, QuickE’s Gourmet Tacos, slushies and snow cones as well as free ice cream and cake.
“It should be a really special day for everyone, we hope.”
Rather than focusing on anything political, Allgood hopes that the event acts as a time for people to reflect and honor their veterans. “That’s what the space is for. Our democracy and all those freedoms that we hold dear – that’s what it’ll be about.”
Having several members of her family herself who have served and who have their names at the site, Allgood also feels that residents will enjoy walking around the site and looking at all the names of veterans, learning their rankings and which branches they served in.
“It was a process, but it was well worth it,” Allgood said, “I think memorials like these touch all of us. There’s always somebody in our family or group of friends that has served their country, and we actually all do serve our country in our own way.”
