Wilton to unveil Muscatine County's Freedom Rock on Sept. 6

She gave a special mention to the County Supervisors for granting permission to use one of the courthouse’s cannons. “How special is that?”

The carved white star in the center of the Freedom Rock site also adds to the specialness of the area. Originally, this star was put there for World War I veterans from the Legion Auxiliary.

“It was buried, and we didn’t know it was there,” said Allgood, “They were just doing some digging and they found it and raised it, and so I guess our rock was meant to be there.”

While the main event at the dedication will be the official unveiling — it has remained cover since being finished — there will still be plenty to do at the dedication.

Local DJ Tony Tone is MC, and special guest speakers such as Rear Admiral Will Pennington will give speeches. American Legions from across Muscatine County have been invited to help raise the American flag at the event.

The band, River City 6, will provide live music, and there will also be Maid Rites, QuickE’s Gourmet Tacos, slushies and snow cones as well as free ice cream and cake.

“It should be a really special day for everyone, we hope.”