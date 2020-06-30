Wilton's annual Founders Day celebration has been canceled

“Our board got information from our Muscatine County Public Health, and we talked to other businesses and community members in town,” Marquez said.

“Our best avenue for our community was to cancel the event. I feel my board made the right decision. The safety and health of our community is our top priority," she said.

It will impact the chamber's budget this year.

“Founders Day is kind of our event where we raise the most funds for maintaining our yearly budget,” Marquez said. “Hopefully as things get better, we’ll be able to hold more events and make up for that.”

Marquez hopes the Labor Day Freedom Rock official unveiling includes a mention of Wilton’s founders but doesn’t know for sure if this will happen.

“We’ve had a pretty good understanding so far,” Marquez said. “Most people understand, and of course we have a lot of residents that are saddened and we are too, but for those who are upset about (the cancellation) I would say that we’re sorry. We would like to have it, as well, but in the end, the safety of our community is what’s most important.”

Currently, there are still plans to have the Founders Day event next August in 2021.

