Despite severe weather that blew through the area Friday, and despite continuing cold and windy weather on Saturday morning, hundreds of kids gathered in Weed Park for the annual Easter Egg Hunt by the city of Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department.
Wind, rain and eggs
