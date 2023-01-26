 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winter in Muscatine

Winter in Muscatine

The lake in Discovery Park was almost frozen over Thursday morning as temperatures continued to drop. The National Weather Service reports wind chills Thursday night as low as zero and wind gusts of up to 30 mph. The high Sunday is expected to be about 17 degrees with temperatures falling to 6 later in the evening. 

 DAVID HOTLE

