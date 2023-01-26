The lake in Discovery Park was almost totally frozen Thursday morning as temperatures continued to drop. The National Weather Service reports wind chills Thursday night as low as zero and wind gusts of up to 30 mph. The high Sunday is expected to be about 17 degrees, with temperatures falling to 6 later in the evening.
Winter in Muscatine
On Wednesday, city workers were out in force working to remove the snow that had fallen on the area overnight.