Winter weather expected to continue in Muscatine throughout New Year's Day, Saturday evening

MUSCATINE — It would seem that winter is just getting started, and not even the holidays can slow it down.

According to the National Weather Service, Muscatine residents can expect more snow and possibly ice throughout New Year’s Day. This hit of winter weather shouldn’t be as hard as the one seen earlier in the week.

“Right now, the current forecast says that (Muscatine) will get 1 to 3 inches of snow,” Meteorologist Alex Gibbs said. “The forecast could change… but right now, it doesn’t look to be like the near 6 inches that we saw Tuesday night.”

As for ice, while some parts of Eastern Iowa could see some freezing rain before the snow, Muscatine may only see very little, if any at all.

“Muscatine is right on the line, but if you go further south, you’re definitely going to see ice. For traveling, south and east would be the areas I’d be most concerned about,” Gibbs said.

Snow will likely begin in the morning and continue until mid-evening, the intensity of the weather should lighten by the afternoon. “We’ll probably see some lighter snow after 6 p.m. until about midnight, but the strongest stuff should be during the day.”