Winter weather expected to continue in Muscatine throughout New Year's Day, Saturday evening

MUSCATINE — It would seem that winter is just getting started, and not even the holidays can slow it down.
According to the National Weather Service, Muscatine residents can expect more snow and possibly ice throughout New Year’s Day. This hit of winter weather shouldn’t be as hard as the one seen earlier in the week.
“Right now, the current forecast says that (Muscatine) will get 1 to 3 inches of snow,” Meteorologist Alex Gibbs said. “The forecast could change… but right now, it doesn’t look to be like the near 6 inches that we saw Tuesday night.”
As for ice, while some parts of Eastern Iowa could see some freezing rain before the snow, Muscatine may only see very little, if any at all.
“Muscatine is right on the line, but if you go further south, you’re definitely going to see ice. For traveling, south and east would be the areas I’d be most concerned about,” Gibbs said.
Snow will likely begin in the morning and continue until mid-evening, the intensity of the weather should lighten by the afternoon. “We’ll probably see some lighter snow after 6 p.m. until about midnight, but the strongest stuff should be during the day.”
Another factor, Gibbs says, that makes this different from Tuesday’s storm is the expected pace of it.
“Last event became such an issue because it dropped 1 to 2 inches an hour,” he said, “The rate was insane, which made it a difficult period for plows to keep up with that amount of snowfall. This one, the rate’s not going to be as high.”
Travel should still be taken in precaution. As always, be aware of slick road conditions and slow down, take plenty of time and space to brake.
There’s an additional possibility for more light snow on Saturday night into Sunday. “That’s going to be very light snow, if anything. Currently it only looks to be under half an inch, but we’ll see,” Gibbs said.
Temperatures should warm up slightly in the next week, reaching the 30s. Though there will likely be plenty more snow as Muscatine continues into the first month of the New Year, this brief warm up could help with melting some of the weekend’s snow.