With mailers being days away from being sent, residents should get ready Census 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-880-2108 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Some areas of the community will also receive a paper copy of the form as a mailing option, thanks to census tracks indicating which areas in a region are less likely to respond online. Those who don’t wish to respond online can either respond to the census over the phone or wait until they receive a paper form in April.

However, anyone who does respond online can rest assured that their data will be protected, thanks to the Bureau’s secure internet safety plan. “Regardless of how you respond to the Census, everyone’s data is protected by Title 13 of the U.S. code,” said Hanson. This ensures that all data will remain confidential, unable to be turned over to any other part of the federal government.

It should also be noted that while Apr. 1 is the official Census Day, May 31 is the deadline. However, the Bureau is encouraging residents to self-respond sooner rather than later.

“The sooner that they do that, the less likely it is that someone from the Census Bureau will come and knock at their door.” Residents are also reminded that, technically, responding to the Census is legally required.