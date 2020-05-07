With May 15 approaching, Muscatine's businesses may be able to begin partial reopening

MUSCATINE — Governor Kim Reynolds has announced she is relaxing restrictions in several counties including Muscatine, allowing businesses such as dental offices (with proper personal protective equipment), campgrounds, drive-in movie theaters, tanning facilities and medical spas, non-essential retail stores and indoor malls to reopen at 50% capacity at 5 a.m. on Friday.
One week later, on May 15, Muscatine County may be permitted to open restaurants, bars, libraries, salons/barbershops, and pools with 50% capacity in accordance with Reynolds previous proclamation, though this is not guaranteed. It may seem like the first steps back toward ‘normalcy,’ but there are mixed opinions on it.
Rebekah Terry, owner of Flipped Out Furniture, opened her furniture business in Muscatine last winter. “It was pretty rough…” she said. After a slow winter and an even slower spring, only allowing customers into her store by appointment, she’s very excited to reopen. “We’re not scared at all. We’re ready to reopen and we’re ready to see people again. (The appointments) help, but it’s just not the same.”
When she reopens, Terry said that she will have hand sanitizer throughout the store, but will not be requiring customers to wear masks. “In general, we’ve always wiped things down and kept things clean,” she explained, “so that’s not new to us. It’s just what we do anyways.” She’s also excited to show her customers all of her store’s new products. “Because of the closure, we had a lot of time to work, so we have a lot of things in our workshop.”
Melissa Osborne, owner of Creations By Oz, focused on deliveries during the closure, hoping to gain a broader range of customers. Still, Osborne was pleased with the changes she’s made. “It’s actually been so easy to do,” she said, “We always did disinfecting in the store, we’re selling masks now, and we make our own body care things. We’re trying to find the best recipe for hand sanitizer.”
Osborne is cautiously optimistic, and looks forward to more business throughout the rest of spring and summer. “It’s the time of year when people want to start getting out anyway, so I think it’s great that we’re reopening.” However, she is still planning on leaving her store’s precautions in place, keeping with CDC guidelines and standards. “We always did disinfecting in the store, but as we go we’ll probably limit the people coming in and ask that they wear masks.” Creations By Oz will also continue having delivery and curbside pick-up, even after the pandemic has ended.
Riverside Diner owner Jill Walter is also keeping curbside in place as she prepares for reopening, and has begun looking into delivery services such as Our Town and DoorDash, as well as temporarily requiring reservations to help assure social distancing. “As restaurant owners, my partner, Jerry Heely, and I try to think outside the box and think of what we can do to make it better for now until we get the all clear.”
Since the beginning of the closures, Walter said her diner has done half the sales it typically does, though local businesses such as Union Tank, HNI and Progress Park have been helping with weekly and sometimes daily orders. “They’ve helped us tremendously.” She said she has already spoken with her staff about their new cleaning and seating plans. “We hope customers understand that we can’t sit them at every table, that they are patient with us.”
While she hopes that the reopening happens gradually and residents still take heed, Walter doesn’t think reopening will impact the spread of the virus if everyone follows guidelines and “does the right thing”. “I think we’ll be okay,” she said, “I really do.”
Opinions of Muscatine citizens are mixed. When asked what he thought of it, Warren Stint joked, “I’ll leave the choice up to the authorities, and I’ll just do what I want.” He said as long as the virus was around, he would worry about it and the spread.
His wife Marleen chimed in, saying “We’re being extra careful, but I’m kind of glad to see some of the places open back up a little bit,” adding that she enjoyed the convenience of being able to go into a store or restaurant. Another resident, Tammy Louis said that she hoped everyone continued to be careful even as places reopen. “There’s always going to be a worry (about the spread), but (reopenings) need to start sometime, I guess,” Louis said, “Keep your distance, and I think you’ll be okay.”
Heather Davis sees the reopenings as a bit of good news but still has her concerns, viewing it as both a good and bad thing. “It’s probably good for the businesses, but we still have all those people that we hear about every day – and it’s a good amount.” Beyond seeing places reopen, Davis said she would like to see more information about the virus and prevention beyond the death toll and getting tested or wearing a mask. “I don’t think they’ve educated us enough about the virus, and we need more information on how to protect us all.”
Mike Bunn Jr. said he had mixed feelings. “I agree with (reopening), but I don’t at the same time,” he said, “I want to see businesses thrive and see the ones that have been shut down open, but it also seems like people aren’t taking this virus as seriously as they should.” He is also concerned for the health of his wife, who is disabled, and is worried that there could be a potential outbreak due to the reopenings.
“I want Muscatine to thrive,” Bunn Jr. said, “but I’m worried about Muscatine at the same time. Some people aren’t taking it seriously enough and others literally don’t care. It really saddens me.”
Currently, both the CDC and Muscatine County Public Health are still recommending frequent cleaning/disinfecting, handwashing, mask-wearing and social distancing, even for counties that have already reopened.
