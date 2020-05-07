With May 15 approaching, Muscatine's businesses may be able to begin partial reopening

Since the beginning of the closures, Walter said her diner has done half the sales it typically does, though local businesses such as Union Tank, HNI and Progress Park have been helping with weekly and sometimes daily orders. “They’ve helped us tremendously.” She said she has already spoken with her staff about their new cleaning and seating plans. “We hope customers understand that we can’t sit them at every table, that they are patient with us.”

While she hopes that the reopening happens gradually and residents still take heed, Walter doesn’t think reopening will impact the spread of the virus if everyone follows guidelines and “does the right thing”. “I think we’ll be okay,” she said, “I really do.”

Opinions of Muscatine citizens are mixed. When asked what he thought of it, Warren Stint joked, “I’ll leave the choice up to the authorities, and I’ll just do what I want.” He said as long as the virus was around, he would worry about it and the spread.