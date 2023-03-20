Bone-chilling winds off the Mississippi River, snow in the air and temperatures dropping with the sun did not keep over 100 people from gathering Saturday evening in Riverside Park to bid a final farewell to their friend.

Even when the candles and the candlelit vigil couldn’t be lit because of high winds, the people gathered resorted to using the lights on their cell phones to salute Trevor Wixom. During the service, people cried, laughed and each remembered the 21-year-old man in their own way. The dipping temperature forced many to wrap in blankets, but all remembered the young man who wanted to help bring the community together. On Saturday, the people did everything they could to grant his wish.

“When Trevor was found, I had asked to do the candlelit vigil to remember him because he was more of the nature type,” Robert “Kenny” Albert, a friend of Wixom’s, said. “He liked going to Discovery Park and walking on the riverfront. We would see him all the time walking on the riverfront. I figured there was no better place to send him off than on the riverfront.”

As planned, Wixom’s love of nature was shown by the event in the outdoors. His love of people was shown by the number of people to attended the event.

Albert said he met Wixom through his husband as they explored Muscatine. He and Wixom became fast friends. Albert described Trevor as a “bubbly” person who always made people laugh and helped anyone who needed it. He also remembered Trevor had also like being around people. In October, when Wixom went missing, Albert kept in close contact with Wixom’s mother, Julie Buhmeyer, to help in any way he could.

“I had bad feelings, and I told his mom I had bad feelings,” Albert said. “I hoped for the best. I didn’t give myself much room to think, just to see if we could locate him and bring him home safe.”

In October 2022, Wixom’s parents attempted to have him declared a missing person after Wixom had not contacted them in weeks. He was declared a missing person in November 2022. Remains found in Discovery Park on March 3 are believed to be Wixom’s. While a positive identification has not been determined yet, Buhmeyer confirmed the state has given her a death certificate for Wixom.

Logan Hickle, another friend of Trevor, had spent much of the second half of October 2022 trying to get the word out that Wixom was missing and to find him. Hickle said he was homeless when he met Wixom and that Wixom had been a caring person who was always there for people.

“I was walking around downtown — I was pretty weak because I hadn’t eaten much,” he remembered. “I went into Kum and Go and he checked up on me. I didn’t have any money for food, so he gave me directions to the nearest food box. He tried to help me understand where to go, and he told me to keep my head up.”

Hickle said his wish was that he had gotten to know Wixom better and that more people could have gotten to know him.

While Dennis Harker, founder of the Quad Cities Missing Persons Network, had not known Wixom, he and several members of his team attended the event.

“Our vision statement is ‘no family left alone, no soul left alone,’ ” Harker said. “that includes this part. We have to honor the person who is missing.”

David Williams remembered to several people at the vigil when he had told his friend Wixom he was pre-diabetic. A week later, when Wixom had asked if he needed anything from the store, he asked Wixom to pick him up some Mountain Dew and Cheetos. He smiled as he remembered that Wixom had brought him back some sparkling water and banana chips.

“The sparkling water wasn’t bad — it was the banana chips,” Williams said with a laugh. “I said, ‘These are not Cheetos.’ ”

Like many of the people at the gathering, Williams said he wants to know what happened to his friend.

“To me there are too many wrong things going on like — if someone comes up missing in Muscatine, people need to take that seriously,” Williams said. “People have to understand he met the Iowa requirements for a missing person, yet those needs were not met. I am pretty upset about that. I just feel like someone could have taken this more seriously.”