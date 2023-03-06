While the Muscatine Police have not released the identity of a body that was found in Discover Park Friday morning, the Quad Cities Missing Person Network has announced that Trevor Wixom, 21, who has been missing since Oct. 19, 2022, has been found deceased.

According to a post on the Network’s Facebook page, “The family thanks everyone who has reached out in this difficult time.” Neither his mother, Julie Stromer Buhmeyer, nor father, Dwayne Wixom, could be reached for comment. Several of Wixom’s relatives have also posted on social media sites the post that Wixom is deceased.

A news release from the Muscatine Police Department reported that a body had been found within the boundaries of the park. Investigators from the Muscatine Police Department, Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office and the Muscatine County Medical Examiner’s Office all responded. The identity of the male subject is being withheld pending further verification.

Anyone with information on the subject is asked to call Sgt. Jeff DeVrieze at 563-263-9922 ext. 629.

The Muscatine Journal will report additional information as soon as it becomes available.