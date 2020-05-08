Work on West Hill Sewer project to being Monday mandating street closures
The contractor for the West Hill Sewer Separation Project will close 8th Street from Cedar to Broadway and Linn Street from 7th Street to 8th Street at 7 a.m. Monday

All vehicles must be off of West 8th Street from Fuller Street to Broadway and Broadway to 7th Street back to 8th Street.

No parking will be allowed on the even-number side (river side) of 7th Street from Cedar Street to Broadway or on the east side (odd-number) side of Broadway from 7th Street to 8th Street, starting at 6 p.m. Sunday.

The detour will remain in place until the project is finished in the fall.

