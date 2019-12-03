{{featured_button_text}}
MUSCATINE — In honor of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, the Muscatine Municipal Golf Course will be hosting bingo and World War II trivia at their club house on Thursday, Dec. 5, from 6-7:30 p.m.

The Municipal Golf Course hosts bingo every two weeks, though for this occasion, golf professional Dave Crowley decided to add a bit of World War II trivia into the mix. “We try to change up the themes every couple of weeks, just to do something different.”

The event is open for bingo lovers and trivia whizzes of all ages, and there is no fee or pre-registration required. Classic bingo games will be played, with music and trivia questions happening in-between rounds. While the trivia part is for fun, the bingo prizes range from gift cards for local businesses to certificates for the Muscatine Aquatic Center and Municipal Golf Course. The Snack Bar will also be open with concessions.

For more information on the event, contact the Muscatine Municipal Golf Course at 563-263-4735 or visit their Facebook page.

