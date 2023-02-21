EDITOR’S NOTE: Many years ago I attended a Mauck-Stouffer journalist training in Muscatine. The training was held in the conference room that is now right across the hall from my office. The Keynote speaker at that training was Bill Wundram, the legendary columnist from the Quad City Times. He was all smiles as he addressed the room full of young journalists with the words, “We have to keep our bosses from knowing we have the best jobs in the world or they won’t want to pay us.” His enthusiasm and love of the craft was contagious. Last week, the Quad Cities lost its story teller. In honor of Mr. Wundram, we are rerunning his last column I found, dated May 6, 2018. Rest in Peace Mr. Windram.

“I’ll take this cabinet,” I told the young salesperson at the Quad-City store. It would hold most of our CDs, and had shelves and a door so they wouldn’t fall all over the place. Besides, it was a dandy price, $99.95, marked down from $125.95.

I was disappointed when the salesperson said, “Sorry, you can’t have it. You’ll have to take the one in the box and assemble it yourself.”

I couldn’t even lift the box without getting a hernia and asked if it might be delivered.

“That’ll be $25,” the clerk said.

Worried, I asked if it could be assembled for me.

“That will be another $35,” she said.

Already, it would be more than half the purchase price just to get this cabinet put together and into my den. I opted for delivery, and figured that even my monkey mind could assemble anything so simple as a bookcase.

Thus began the nightmare that all of us have faced, one time or another, in these post-holiday days: “Assembly required.”

What shocked me down to the socks was the eight-page instruction folio, with a warning on the very front, “Do not contact store for parts or assembly assistance.” It was suggested that I call a toll-free number if I had problems.

No question, there would be problems. In the carton was a plastic sack with about 5 pounds of screws and bolts and brackets. The mystic hardware included such names as hex head screws, Phillips head screws, mending plates, cam studs, plastic l-brackets, cam housings, wooden dowels, locking shelf pins and simple nails.

Also frightening was the notice: “For reasons of manufacturing efficiencies, you may find extra hardware and unused holes in the parts.” Come on, now. What kind of talk is that?

Still, I was assured by Step No. 1: “This furniture is easy to assemble. Just follow these step-by-step instructions.” Only screwdrivers and a hex wrench (what’s that?) would be needed.

What a joke. If I could assemble this mess, I could build a space station.

The whole thing gave me the shakes. Every now and then my wife would check. She would find me clutching a handful of hex screws and moaning piteously. As you can imagine, the instructions were not meant for boneheads like me. “Make sure all the housings are in their open position by pointing the arrow of the cam housings toward the holes in the edge.”

Huh?

Well, my cabinet is assembled. It is handsome, with the CDs neatly in place inside and a small philodendron plant on the top. But don’t give me any credit for this feat. By midnight I gave up. Next day, I called in a professional carpenter. It only took him two hours, but he admitted, “It was a little tricky.”

It made me feel good when he said, “It was a little tricky.”

Handshaking hazards, Part II

As you may have read in this daily repository of truth, I am concerned about germs going wild when people shake hands. A few responses:

“THANKS for the column on handshaking and its consequences. I, too, am leery of shaking hands at the height of the flu season. Handshaking has always seemed more of an American thing to me. I prefer the Japanese greeting of bowing — at a comfortable distance,” says Becky Brown of East Moline.

“Hey, maybe we should bow to one another. It works for the Asians,” says Mary Thompson, chiming agreement with Becky Brown.

And from Msgr. Robert Schmidt, pastor of St. Anthony’s Church in friendly downtown Davenport: “With 2,500 worshippers every Sunday, we have recommended that there be no more handshaking in the Exchange of Peace until further notice.”

Bowing, nodding, smiling is healthy — but no handshaking.

Amen.