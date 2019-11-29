MUSCATINE — A classic Muscatine tradition returns next Friday for its 35th year.
On Friday, Dec. 6, from 5-9 p.m., downtown Muscatine will host its annual Holiday Stroll event. The night kicks off with the lighting of the Community Christmas Tree. After that, all of 2nd Street will be closed off, allowing residents and traveling visitors alike to go back and forth to all the different events and merchants.
Dozens of downtown stores and organizations in Muscatine participate in the Holiday Stroll each year on the first Friday in December to make the holiday event special and lively for everyone who comes. One of these participating groups is the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department, who will be hosting its annual Kids Candy Cane Hunt down on the Riverfront.
Since 2012, Muscatine Parks and Rec have invited kids down to River City Station in Riverside Park at 6 p.m. to find all the candy canes they can. “All of the special events we have like the Candy Cane Hunt, we offer free to the public,” said Kelsie Stafford, “We do it so kids can just come out and socialize and have fun without a financial burden.”
You have free articles remaining.
Stafford promised that every candy cane always gets found, and that kids can keep the candy canes they find along with the prizes they receive. “Kids will go home with at least one prize, and depending on how many kids show up, we try to give one prize per candy cane they find.”
These prizes include candy, small trinkets and other things that kids will love. There will also be multi-colored candy canes hidden that are worth a special prize. “We head out there and every kid gets a little LED flashlight and we’ll just say ‘OK, 123 go!’ and they’ll just rush out there and try to find that special candy cane and grab as many candy canes as they can get. It’s definitely exciting.”
Along with the Candy Cane Hunt, the Muscatine Holiday Stroll will offer plenty of treats and entertainment for residents and visitors of all ages. The Merrill Hotel will be offering free sweets and hot chocolate along with $2 bowls of soup, as well as a performance by guitarist Matt Hepker while the Musser Public Library will have "Harpers Delight," where guests can come and listen to beautiful live harp music while drinking warm Wassail cider. Of course, these are just a few of the dozens of goodies and activities that will be on 2nd Street this year, thanks to the Downtown Muscatine community.
Whether it’s a specially decorated storefront, cookies and cocoa, or live dancers and musicians, there’s always something to find at the Stroll to put you in the good mood and light up your holiday spirit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.