Boys Basketball
Burlington 60, Muscatine 58
Burlington – Brandon Hale 7 0-0 14, Alexander Michael 1 4-6 7, Charlie Carlson 2 0-0 4, Carlton Martinez 5 0-0 11, Amarion Davis 3 1-2 8, Hunter Johnson 1 0-0 3, Nate Spear 3 0-0 9, Trent Burnett 2 0-1 4. Totals: 25 5-9 60.
Muscatine – Noah Yahn 9 0-0 21, Cooper Zeck 2 1-2 5, Gabe Mulder 2 0-0 5, Nate Diercks 9, Josh Dieckman 8 2-2 18. Totals: 24 3-4 58.
Burlington;15;13;20;12;--;60
Muscatine;10;13;17;18;--;58
3-point goals: Burlington 7 (Spear 3, Johnson, Davis, Martinez, Alexander); Muscatine 7 (Yahn 3, Diercks 3, Mulder). Fouled out: Muscatine (Dieckman)
Mediapolis 52, Wapello 28
MEDIAPOLIS -- Jalon Lacy 1 0-0 1 2, Nick Ensminger 4 1-2 2 13, Owen Timmerman 1 0-0 1 3, Drew Schroeder 4 0-0 1 9, Max McClure 0 0-0 0 0, Ben Wolgemuth 10 0-0 2 22, Andrew Carter 0 0-0 1 0, Dawson Wirt 1 0-0 0 3, Regan Thornburg 0 0-0 1 0, Mark Baker 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 21 1-2 9 52
WAPELLO -- Kabe Boysen 0 0-0 0 0, Tate Boysen 0 0-0 1 0, Noah Holland 2 2-2 1 8, Ben Kroeger 0 0-0 1 0, Maddux Griffin 0 0-0 0 0, Tade Parsons 0 0-0 0 0, Aiden Housman 1 0-0 0 2, Joe Stewart 0 0-0 1 0, Joel Chaney 0 0-0 0 0, Caden Thomas 0 0-2 0 0, Sam Lanz 0 0-0 0 0, Bryant Lanz 0 2-2 2 2, Keaton Mitchell 7 0-0 1 16, Rhett Smith 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 10 4-6 7 28
Mediapolis;13;12;18;9;--;52
Wapello;6;9;11;2;--;28
3-point goals -- Mediapolis 9 (Ensminger 4, Wolgemuth 2, Timmerman, Schroeder, Wirt); Wapello 4 (Holland 2, Mitchell 2)
Girls basketball
Mediapolis 48, Wapello 28
MEDIAPOLIS -- Allie Coates 0 0-0 0 0, Ruthie Jahn 4 0-0 2 9, Mackenzie Springsteen 6 0-0 0 13, Catie Cross 0 0-0 0 0, Olivia Moehle 0 0-0 1 0, Maya Johnson 4 0-0 1 11, Mckenna Crews 5 1-1 2 11, Crystal Oetken 0 0-0 0 0, Helaina Hillyard 1 1-2 4 4, Hallie Mohr 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 20 2-3 10 48
WAPELLO -- Sammy Ewart 1 1-4 0 4, Holly Massner 3 0-0 2 8, Eryka Dickey 4 0-0 0 9, Brekyn Mears 1 0-0 0 2, Emma Reid 1 0-2 1 2, Mady Reid 1 0-0 1 3, Lindsey Massner 0 0-0 0 0, Paige Klinedinst 0 0-0 0 0, Toni Bohlen 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 12 1-6 4 28
Mediapolis;11;6;17;14;--;48
Wapello;11;5;7;5;--;28
3-point goals -- Mediapolis 6 (Johnson 3, Jahn, Springsteen, Hillyard); Wapello 5 (Massner 2, Ewart, Dickey, Mady Reid)
