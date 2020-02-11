Muskies can't recover from slow start against Bulldogs

Monday’s adversities led to Tuesday’s success.

After struggling against its scout team in Monday night’s practice, Bettendorf was ready to go for Tuesday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference contest against visiting Muscatine. The Bulldogs rolled to a 67-32 victory over the Muskies.

“We didn’t practice overly well yesterday,” Bettendorf head coach Curtis Clark said. “Our scout team, our Gold Squad, really put it to us in practice yesterday. I think that prepared us for the game tonight.”

While the Bulldogs struggled on Monday night, that wasn’t evident on Tuesday. Bettendorf (7-11, 7-6 MAC) roared out of the locker room to a quick 11-0 lead.

“Yesterday was a good preparation for us,” Bettendorf senior guard Ethan Horner said. “Our Gold Squad guys do a good job of preparing us for the games, and yesterday they gave us a good look in practice and helped us out.”

Just seconds into the game, Horner found Carter Furness for a 3-pointer. Lucas Hayes added a free throw, and then Horner drove the baseline for a layup to make it 6-0. Tynan Numkena scored a conventional three-point play, and then Horner hung in the air to hit a jumper in the lane that put Bettendorf up 11-0.