Taking one more step would make for a fantastic finish for the seniors on the Muscatine softball team.

A year after placing third in the Class 5A state tournament, the Muskies seek a return trip to Fort Dodge today.

The Muskies, who have strung together six consecutive wins to improve to 31-6, entertain Iowa City Liberty (23-13) in the 7 p.m. Class 5A Region 7 title game at Kent-Stein Park.

Maura Chalupa, a member of the all-tournament team a year ago, is one of several key seniors.

She has an 18-3 record in the pitchers circle, a 1.43 earned-run average and 158 strikeouts in 117 1/3 innings. She struck out 12 in a 5-2 win against Iowa City High in the regional semifinal. Freshman Skylar Peterson completes the 1-2 pitching punch with a 10-1 record and 2.28 ERA.

Senior Becca Haag is batting .505 and is tied for the team lead with 39 runs batted in. Fellow senior Kyleia Salyars is right behind with a .425 average and 38 RBIs. Junior Avery Schroeder leads Muscatine with a .541 average and 22 stolen bases. Another junior, Ysabel Lerma, is batting .414 with 39 RBIs.

Liberty advanced with a 7-6 comeback win against Cedar Rapids Kennedy. The Lightning scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to tie the game, then won with a run in the eighth.

Liberty comes in with three batters hitting above .400: freshman Kelsey Kaut (.432), senior Haileigh Smith (.425) and junior Haley Schroeder (.407). Three players have started eight or more games in the circle for the Lightning, with senior Ella Wetjen compiling the best record at 8-1.