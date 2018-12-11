August 12, 1950-December 8, 2018
URBANDALE, Iowa — Nancy Louise “Rexroat” Ryan, 68, passed away on December 8, 2018, at the Iowa Methodist Unity Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa.
Nancy was born on August 12, 1950, to Velma "Darlene" Seid (Stockstill) in Logan, Iowa. She grew up in Lytton, Iowa, where she graduated high school. Nancy had two beautiful daughters she raised, Gina Valerie and Lisa Varie. Nancy worked in the office with VT Industries in Sac City, Iowa, for 17 years before retiring in August of 2015 and relocating to Urbandale Iowa.
Nancy enjoyed spending time gardening, playing games, and making memories with family. She loved water balloon fights, the color run, Christmas with family at Walt Disney World, concerts, casinos (she only ever spent $20), time with friends in her neighborhood, riding her big red lawn tractor and spoiling her fur babies/grand fur babies.
Nancy is survived by her daughters, Gina Valerie (Blessington) Baertschi, married to Richard Baertschi of Wahoo, Nebraska, and Lisa Varie Blessington of Urbandale; a daughter, Kim Schimmer of Storm Lake, Iowa; grandchildren, Andrew Harrison, Jasmine Louise, Kaitlin Marie, Ashley Carol and Hailey Jean; great-grandchildren, Mason Lee, Natalie Valerie, Roman Lee, Bentley Lynn, Kinsley Kay, and Braxxton Michael; brothers, Joe Rexroat and Kenny McDonough; and sisters, Jean Rexroat, Patricia Koch, Eileen McGuire, Dee Sutherland, and Sandy Johnson. She has many nieces and nephews which she loved dearly.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Darlene Sied; father, Paul Sied; sister, Rosalie Peters; and brother, Ted Rexroat.
Nancy’s heart had room for all and she never turned down an opportunity to bring special people into her family as she firmly believed that family is more than blood. It is the family you choose which is lasting. She added these amazing people to her family: Diane Darling, Rachael Anderson, Mary Jackson, Traci Carpenter and granddaughter, Taylor Carpenter.
Special mention of family which were especially close: Eve Luy, Jeff Kephart, Charlene Rexroat, Tina Devitt and Jessame Azinger.
The family will be hosting a Celebration of Life for Nancy after the holidays due to her request to be cremated. The family wishes for all to have a joyous holiday season as our mother wished for everyone to rejoice her memory.
Condolences and Cards can be sent to the Family of Nancy Ryan:
Care of Gina Baertschi, 1303 Maly Blvd, Wahoo, NE 68066
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.