national briefs

SOCCER
At least 6 dead in crush at African Cup match: At least six people died in a crush outside a stadium hosting a game at Africa's top soccer tournament in Cameroon on Monday, a local government official said, realizing fears over the capacity of the Central African country to stage the continent's biggest sports event.
Naseri Paul Biya, the governor of the central region of Cameroon, said there could be more deaths.
"We are not in position to give you the total number of casualties," he said.
The crush happened as crowds struggled to get access to Olembe Stadium in the capital city of Yaounde to watch the host country play Comoros in a last 16 knockout game in the African Cup of Nations.
Officials at the nearby Messassi hospital said they received at least 40 injured people, who were rushed to the hospital by police and civilians. The officials said the hospital wasn't capable of treating all of them.
"Some of the injured are in desperate condition," said Olinga Prudence, a nurse. "We will have to evacuate them to a specialized hospital."
Witnesses at the stadium said children were among those caught up in the crush. The witnesses said it happened when stadium stewards closed the gates and stopped allowing people in.
Soccer officials said around 50,000 people had tried to attend the match. The stadium has a capacity of 60,000 but it was not meant to be more than 80% full for the game due to restrictions on the size of the crowd because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Confederation of African Football, which runs the African Cup, said in a statement it was aware of the incident that occurred during Cameroon's 2-1 victory over Comoros that moved it on to the quarterfinals.
NHL
Canucks hire first woman assistant GM: The Vancouver Canucks have hired former player agent Emilie Castonguay to be assistant general manager, making her the first female assistant GM in franchise history.
Jim Rutherford, Vancouver's president of hockey operations and the interim general manager, said Monday in a statement that Castonguay will play a lead role in player contracts and negotiations and managing the collective bargaining agreement.
Castonguay comes to the Canucks from Momentum Hockey, where she became the first female NHLPA-certified agent in Canada in 2016.
She has represented a number of high-level players, including Alexis Lafreniere, who is with the New York Rangers and was the first overall pick in the 2020 NHL entry draft.
Castonguay played four years of hockey at Niagara University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in finance. She went on to earn a law degree from the University of Montreal and is a member of the Quebec Bar Association.
COVID-19
Former Olympic gymnastic champion dies: Former Olympic gymnastics champion Szilveszter Csollany died Monday at the age of 51 after spending weeks hospitalized with COVID-19, Hungarian sports officials said.
The Hungarian Olympic Committee and the country's gymnastics federation issued a joint statement confirming the death of Csollany, who won a gold medal in the men's rings competition at the 2000 Sydney Olympics. He also won silver in 1996 in Atlanta and a world championship gold in 2002.
He was a six-time medalist at the European gymnastics championships, and the recipient of Hungary's "Sportsman of the Year" award in 2000 and 2002.
Csollany had been hospitalized with COVID-19 since early December, and spent several weeks on a ventilator.
NFL
Chiefs waive Gordon in hopes of resigning: The Josh Gordon experiment in Kansas City has absorbed a blow.
The Chiefs are waiving Gordon from their active 53-player roster but hope to re-sign him to their practice squad, a source confirmed Monday afternoon with The Star.
The waiver comes a day after Gordon was inactive for the Chiefs' thrilling 42-36 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. The game was the second in a row for which Gordon was not active.
Gordon, 30, joined the Chiefs' practice squad in October after the NFL reinstated him from a suspension. He was elevated to the Chiefs' active roster in Week 5.
At the time, the hope was that Gordon could quickly learn the playbook and become a consistent contributor alongside receivers Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman, Byron Pringle and Demarcus Robinson, as well as special teams contributor Marcus Kemp.
It didn't work out that way. The 2013 first-team All-Pro appeared in 12 regular-season games with seven starts but totaled just five catches for 32 yards and one touchdown on 219 snaps (25% of the Chief' total on offense).
The Chiefs elected to go with practice squad wide receiver Daurice Fountain during this month's two playoff games because of Fountain's ability to contribute on special teams.
The waiving of Gordon opened a spot on the Chiefs' active-53 player roster, which they filled by activating defensive tackle Khalen Saunders (knee) from injured reserve.