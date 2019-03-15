The Muscatine County Conservation Board is holding a “Nature Crafts” program today from 10 a.m. until noon. The event, held at the Environmental Learning Center, 3300 Cedar Street in Muscatine, is free and for all ages.
Naturalist Michelle Burns will lead the group in making crafts from natural and recycled materials. For more information, call the Muscatine County Conservation Board at 563-264-5922.
The County Conservation Board also announced that the Iowa Department of Natural Resources will release trout in Discovery Pond at 10 a.m. Friday.
