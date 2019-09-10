MUSCATINE — Here at the Muscatine Journal we want to know what you think.
Beginning Wednesday, Sept. 18, the Muscatine Journal is restoring its commentary page. The page is scheduled to run every Wednesday and will include columns from Muscatine Journal staff members and leaders in the community regarding issues important to the area. It will also include a section for letters to the editor that will give people the chance to make their opinions heard on those issues.
According to policy, a letter to the editor can be up to 250 words. Writers are allowed one letter a month. The Journal asks writers keep in mind this is a family newspaper and make sure the content is family friendly. The Journal also reserves the right to not run a letter to the editor, to edit letters and to check facts. Edits most often will be made for clarity.
Letter writers are asked to include their names and the town they live in on the letter, as letters won’t be run anonymously. Writers are also asked to include phone numbers so we can verify the letter or if there are questions.
In some cases, people will be allowed the write columns longer than 250 words. This will be decided on a case-by-case basis. Please contact the Muscatine Journal newsroom to see what qualifies for this. The Journal prefers these columns pertain to local issues.
Please email letters to the editor to Muscatine.Newsroom@lee.net.
