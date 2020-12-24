A somber Christmas: Eldridge family deals with loss of mother to COVID-19

Marquan Quinn wasn't sure what his plans were for Christmas. Celebrating the holiday really wasn't on his mind.

"I guess I'm going to just ask a few friends over to hang out," 18-year-old Marquan said on a somber Christmas Eve. "My mom always handled Christmas. It was her thing.

"My mom wrapped every gift. She handled all the cooking. It was one of her favorite things and she always looked forward to Christmas. I just really have no idea what we are going to do."

Marquan's mom didn't live long enough to see Christmas this year. Seretha Quinn died Monday, Dec. 21 at the age of 46. She spent the better part of a month in University of Iowa Hospital battling COVID-19.

"I was with my mom the day she died," Marquan said. "I got a chance to tell her that no matter what happens I will make her proud of me. I thanked her for being my mother and making me the way I am today.

"I was so hopeful when she went to Iowa City because I thought it gave her a better chance. But things just never really got better. I know she battled, she did the best she could. My mom was my closest friend. It's all surreal now."