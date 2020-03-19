A way to say thank you: Wilton cafe owner gives free meals to kids

WILTON — Most mornings, the Wilton Café would be filled with residents there to eat and socialize.
Now, while the socializing aspect may be gone for the time being, the café is still feeding people —especially to the younger members of the community.
With concerns surrounding the COVID-19 virus and its rapid spread, Wilton schools are following Gov. Reynolds' recommendation and closing for four weeks. As in other communities, some students depend on school for one or two meals a day.
“When they announced that school was going to shut down, we kind of just started thinking of what we could do to kind of ease the parents’ minds to help them out a bit,” said Sakir Alimoski, owner.
The cafe will offer free to-go breakfasts and lunches to school kids for four weeks.
“We understand the financial need of it, as well as the people that work full time and their child only knows how to make toast or ramen noodles. We wanted to do something where they didn’t have to eat stuff like that every day," Alimoski said.
He knew that it would be a financial hit to his restaurant, he still wanted to do it as a way to thank the Wilton community. “We’ve been supported in this community since 2003, so this was something we thought was the least we could do.”
Options are pancakes, donuts or a breakfast sandwich for breakfast and a cheeseburger with fries, corndog with fries or grilled cheese with fries for lunch. They are good and filling while also simple enough to make, allowing them to put out large quantities of these meals in a short amount of time, he said.
Wilton Café also has had to close, by order of the governor, along with bars and gyms in order to try and slow the spread of COVID-19. They can continue to offer pick-up and delivery.
Alimoski has been spending his days helping with deliveries, sometimes 15 or more a day, as preparing carry-outs.
“It’s weird to look out there and not see anybody,” he said, “I keep saying that things will be fine, and then I look out and there’s nobody in here, and a part of me thinks ‘Geez, this is kind of scary’. But we just have to hang in there.”
Alimoski said all of his sales are down, but breakfast sales have dipped down the most. The older residents who would arrive to eat and socialize with friends are staying at home, and while he is glad that they are staying safe, it’s still a big adjustment.
“Having that one-on-one interaction with the customer during their stay is the biggest part of our job, and now that’s no longer there.” With their interactions with their customers now being a quick hello and thank you at the door, he says it’s just not the same.
However, while they may not always be there in person to do it, the people of Wilton and of surrounding communities are showing their support toward Alimoski’s restaurant as well as the free meal cause. The frequent customers continuing to order out from Wilton Café are also a big help.
“We’ve gotten so many donations that have been helpful in allowing us to do this,” he said, “People I’ve never even seen before are making donations. I went in not even thinking that this would happen, and people have stepped behind me and have my back through all of this.”
While Alimoski has promised that he and his crew will provide free meals for kids through the current four-week break, he says that should the schools be closed any longer, he would have to reassess the situation. “After four weeks, I’m not sure where we’ll be here.” He’s planning on taking it week by week in order to still do as much as he can while also allowing his restaurant to remain afloat.
In the meantime, Alimoski encouraged his customers and supporters as well as everyone else to try and shop local if they can.
“It’s a tough time for everyone, especially for small businesses. If you can shop local, then shop local. We only have a finite reserve to last us an X amount of time, so we rely on communities. We’re all in this together," he said.
Second positive case of COVID-19 diagnosed in Quad-Cities
A second person has tested positive for COVID-19 in Scott County.
The Scott County Health Department said Thursday morning that the person who tested positive is middle-aged, between 41 and 60. The person is not a resident of Iowa or Illinois, and the case is travel-related. The person currently is recovering in the hospital.
Local officials continue to ask Quad-Citians to practice social distancing and regularly wash their hands.
Scott and Rock Island County Health Department officials will host a daily media briefing later today.
Trinity to postpone all non-essential surgeries, procedures
UnityPoint Health–Trinity is postponing all non-essential procedures and surgeries after Friday until further notice.
This is in response to the current COVID-19 crisis and in an effort to conserve personal protective equipment for healthcare workers and first responders, according to a news release from the health care system.
The health and safety of our patients and staff is always our top priority. We believe that taking this step now, is the best interest of all, and will help us further concentrate on making sure we have adequate equipment and supplies during this challenging period, the news release said.
Surgeries or procedures will be delayed unless there is a:
• Threat to the patient’s life if surgery or procedure is not performed
• Threat of permanent dysfunction of an extremity or organ system
• Risk of cancer metastasis or progression of staging
• Risk of rapidly worsening to severe symptoms
UnityPoint Health hospitals, clinics and walk-in clinic locations will remain open. Urgent and emergency surgeries will continue. Trinity asks that patients contact their doctor’s office to receive more information about your specific care, including rescheduling.
COVID-19: Latest college and university updates: Western Illinois cancels commencement
Colleges and universities are making rapid decisions about campus-life this week, as they learn the latest guidance about COVID-19, from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Here are the updates from Wednesday and Thursday:
- Augustana College is moving all classes off campus for the rest of the spring semester.
- Eastern Iowa Community College closed all of its buildings starting at 2 p.m. Thursday.
- Western Illinois University canceled Commencement.
Augustana College
Previously, the Rock Island-based college announced it would begin spring break one week early. When the announcement was made March 13, President Steve Bahls classes were expected to resume on campus March 30.
By Monday, the campus was preparing to deliver online classes or move to distance learning opportunities just in case. Wednesday, it was announced all classes for the rest of the semester will be delivered in an alternative format.
Students who have already returned home “absolutely should not return” to campus now, Bahls said in a letter distributed Wednesday. Students still on campus are encouraged to return to their family home if possible, but will not be forced to do so. Limited food service will be available.
While Bahls notes it is unlikely, he said re-opening campus this spring is still possible. Distance learning would still continue, but from campus, there would be potential access to faculty office hours, more library resources and in-person support.
More announcements are expected from college officials in the coming days, addressing academics, graduation, distance learning, housing, and financial information, including credits or refunds for unused room and board.
A decision about whether graduation will be postponed will be made by April 15.
Eastern Iowa Community Colleges
EICC previously announced classes would resume via distance delivery beginning Wednesday. While buildings — with limited services — were previously going to be open and available for students, all campuses will close effective Thursday.
The current intention is to resume normal operations April 13.
Western Illinois University
The Spring 2020 Commencement ceremonies, slated to take place May 8-10, have been canceled, WIU announced Thursday. The university announced earlier this week that all classes for the rest of the semester would not be delivered face-to-face.
Diplomas will be mailed, and the administration said they are looking at possible alternatives, and that graduates will have an opportunity to participate in a formal ceremony at a later date.
“I’m sorry that the final semester for our students, faculty and staff has changed so dramatically in just a few short weeks,” Interim President Martin Abraham said in the letter announcing the decision.
St. Ambrose University
There have been no new updates from St. Ambrose since Tuesday, when President Joan Lescinski shared a video message to the community. Face-to-face classes are still suspended through March 29 and delivered in an alternative format. In-person classes are expected to start again March 30.
University leaders said they would make a decision about a potential extension of distance learning by Monday.