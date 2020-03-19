A way to say thank you: Wilton cafe owner gives free meals to kids

However, while they may not always be there in person to do it, the people of Wilton and of surrounding communities are showing their support toward Alimoski’s restaurant as well as the free meal cause. The frequent customers continuing to order out from Wilton Café are also a big help.

“We’ve gotten so many donations that have been helpful in allowing us to do this,” he said, “People I’ve never even seen before are making donations. I went in not even thinking that this would happen, and people have stepped behind me and have my back through all of this.”

While Alimoski has promised that he and his crew will provide free meals for kids through the current four-week break, he says that should the schools be closed any longer, he would have to reassess the situation. “After four weeks, I’m not sure where we’ll be here.” He’s planning on taking it week by week in order to still do as much as he can while also allowing his restaurant to remain afloat.

In the meantime, Alimoski encouraged his customers and supporters as well as everyone else to try and shop local if they can.