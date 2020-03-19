You are the owner of this article.
A way to say thank you: Wilton cafe owner gives free meals to kids
Sakir Alimoski

“When they announced that school was going to shut down, we kind of just started thinking of what we could do to kind of ease the parents’ minds to help them out a bit." For the four weeks that Wilton schools are closed due to COVID-19, Wilton Cafe owner Sakir Alimoski has promised to give these students free breakfast and lunch carryout meals.

 Andrea Grubaugh

WILTON — Most mornings, the Wilton Café would be filled with residents there to eat and socialize.

Now, while the socializing aspect may be gone for the time being, the café is still feeding people —especially to the younger members of the community.

With concerns surrounding the COVID-19 virus and its rapid spread, Wilton schools are following Gov. Reynolds' recommendation and closing for four weeks. As in other communities, some students depend on school for one or two meals a day.

“When they announced that school was going to shut down, we kind of just started thinking of what we could do to kind of ease the parents’ minds to help them out a bit,” said Sakir Alimoski, owner.

The cafe will offer free to-go breakfasts and lunches to school kids for four weeks.

“We understand the financial need of it, as well as the people that work full time and their child only knows how to make toast or ramen noodles. We wanted to do something where they didn’t have to eat stuff like that every day," Alimoski said.

He knew that it would be a financial hit to his restaurant, he still wanted to do it as a way to thank the Wilton community. “We’ve been supported in this community since 2003, so this was something we thought was the least we could do.”

Options are pancakes, donuts or a breakfast sandwich for breakfast and a cheeseburger with fries, corndog with fries or grilled cheese with fries for lunch. They are good and filling while also simple enough to make, allowing them to put out large quantities of these meals in a short amount of time, he said.

Wilton Café also has had to close, by order of the governor, along with bars and gyms in order to try and slow the spread of COVID-19. They can continue to offer pick-up and delivery.

Alimoski has been spending his days helping with deliveries, sometimes 15 or more a day, as preparing carry-outs.

“It’s weird to look out there and not see anybody,” he said, “I keep saying that things will be fine, and then I look out and there’s nobody in here, and a part of me thinks ‘Geez, this is kind of scary’. But we just have to hang in there.”

Alimoski said all of his sales are down, but breakfast sales have dipped down the most. The older residents who would arrive to eat and socialize with friends are staying at home, and while he is glad that they are staying safe, it’s still a big adjustment.

“Having that one-on-one interaction with the customer during their stay is the biggest part of our job, and now that’s no longer there.” With their interactions with their customers now being a quick hello and thank you at the door, he says it’s just not the same.

However, while they may not always be there in person to do it, the people of Wilton and of surrounding communities are showing their support toward Alimoski’s restaurant as well as the free meal cause. The frequent customers continuing to order out from Wilton Café are also a big help.

“We’ve gotten so many donations that have been helpful in allowing us to do this,” he said, “People I’ve never even seen before are making donations. I went in not even thinking that this would happen, and people have stepped behind me and have my back through all of this.”

While Alimoski has promised that he and his crew will provide free meals for kids through the current four-week break, he says that should the schools be closed any longer, he would have to reassess the situation. “After four weeks, I’m not sure where we’ll be here.” He’s planning on taking it week by week in order to still do as much as he can while also allowing his restaurant to remain afloat.

In the meantime, Alimoski encouraged his customers and supporters as well as everyone else to try and shop local if they can.

“It’s a tough time for everyone, especially for small businesses. If you can shop local, then shop local. We only have a finite reserve to last us an X amount of time, so we rely on communities. We’re all in this together," he said.

