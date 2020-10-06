After second COVID-19-related death this week Q-C death toll rises to 116

The slow and steady drum beat of COVID-19-related death continued Tuesday.

The Rock Island County Health Department reported a woman in her 90s who had been living in a long-term care facility was the latest victim of the virus. The total number of deaths in Rock Island County is now 87.

The death toll in Scott County remained at 29.

Nita Ludwig, public health administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department, reported 22 new COVID-19 cases, bringing Rock Island County's total number to 3,320. There are 22 patients who are hospitalized in the county.

A COVID-19-related death was reported in Henry County. Officials said a woman in her 70s who earlier tested positive for the virus is the sixth person to die in the county after testing positive for the virus.

The Henry and Stark County Health Department also announced a total of 714 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Henry County on Tuesday, as well as 57 confirmed cases in Stark County.

Illinois officials reported 1,617 new COVID-19 infections Tuesday, putting the state's total at 305,011. A total of 8,836 are linked to the virus since the start of the pandemic.