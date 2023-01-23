Analysis: Cost of private school aid inches up to $345M annually in Iowa

DES MOINES — A proposal for state-funded savings accounts for Iowa parents to pay for private school would cost the state roughly $345 million annually once fully implemented, according to a nonpartisan fiscal analysis released Monday just hours before lawmakers began voting on the proposal.

The proposal by Gov. Kim Reynolds would create taxpayer-funded educational savings accounts, valued at $7,598 in the first year — the amount the state spends per pupil on public K-12 education — that families could use for private school tuition and other education expenses. The program would be phased in over three years, when all K-12 students — including all private school students — would be eligible.

The plan also provides new funding to public districts — estimated at about $1,200 per student — for those who live in the district but attend private schools.

In its report, the nonpartisan Legislative Service Agency estimates closely align with those made earlier by Reynolds’ office, which predicted the program would cost $341 million when fully implemented.

Floor debate begins

Legislators began floor debate on the proposal, House File 68, around 4 p.m. Monday.

The proposal was expected to glide through the Republican-majority Senate. The question was whether there were enough “yes” votes to pass the bill in the Republican-majority Iowa House, where similar — and smaller — bills failed in the past two years.

If approved by both chambers, the bill would go to Reynolds’ desk, where her signature would make it state law.

“This bill is about where that family feels that child will be best taught,” Rep. John Wills, a Republican from Spirit Lake and floor manager of the legislation, said as debate began in the House. “This bill is not about attacking teachers. … Nothing could be further from the truth.”

Wills noted lawmakers have increased spending on public K-12 education to the tune of $1 billion over the last decade. Wills, too, noted the proposal also allows public school districts to use unspent categorical funds to increase teacher salaries.

The governor and House Republicans have said that funding has been underutilized due to the prescriptive nature of the funding and process required to reallocate it.

Wills also pushed back on claims that tax dollars would flow to unaccountable private schools and decimate rural public school districts. He noted private schools that accept students who use the accounts would be required to administer and report the results of student achievement tests and track and report graduation data and outcomes.

“If a current public school isn’t working for a child, those parents need to have a choice,” Wills said. “That’s what this bill is going to allow. We don’t want to force them to stay in a public school that doesn’t work for them, that doesn’t fit them, just because of the ZIP code they live in.”

Rep. Jennifer Konfrst, leader of the House Democrats from Windsor Heights, pressed Wills about private schools’ ability to deny admission to students, even if the student has an education savings account. And Konfrst highlighted that the bill does not prevent private schools that receive payments from raising tuition.

“Public schools accept all kids; private schools pick and choose,” Konfrst said. “This is not about school choice. This is about school administrator choice.”

“This bill deserves our deep examination,” Konfrst continued. “It deserves time and it deserves the respect of legislation that could at some point take an eighth of our budget. It has been rushed. We have too many questions. It is not ready for prime time.”

Konfrst and other House Democrats warned the bill could lead to more school closing in rural areas, higher class sizes and fewer opportunities for public school students.

“The criticism that we’re not talking enough about kids, I find that personally offensive,” Konfrst said. That’s the only group of people I’m thinking about here.”

Streamlining debate

Democrats, who are in the minority in both chambers, argued that Republicans took actions in both chambers that limited debate on the bill.

In the House, Republicans created a new “education reform” committee to debate the bill, then wrote and approved a new chamber rule that said even though the bill contains new state spending, it is not required to go through the budget committee.

“We shouldn’t be passing legislation or rules that circumvent the process or eliminate input from the public or each other,” Konfrst said. “To the 39 new members of this chamber, I am so sorry that your first vote is one that circumvents the process and that allows less oversight on incredibly expensive legislation.”

In the Senate, Republicans used a debate process rule that effectively made it so Democrats could not introduce amendments to the legislation.

“It is a willful, blatant way of cutting everybody out from perfecting the bill and listening to our constituents who sent us hundreds of emails (about) what’s wrong with it,” said Sen. Bill Dotzler, a Democrat from Waterloo. “Why wouldn’t you want to listen to the public? Why wouldn’t you want to listen to somebody who might have a good idea?”

Debate outside the Legislature

Reynolds, who Friday released an “open letter” arguing for the proposal, said it would give more options to parents and increase the quality of education for all students.

"For most Iowa families, a public education will continue to be their first choice," she wrote. "But for families who otherwise can’t afford a private school that may be a better fit for their children, it makes new opportunities attainable."

Opponents argue the measure would siphon resources from public schools to fund the education of a few students at private schools, which lack the same kind of oversight, transparency and accountability.

"This bill gives private schools your tax dollars, and gives you no right to know what they are doing with them,“ Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand, a Democrat, said in a statement.

“Existing law requires public schools to have open meetings, maintain and produce public records, and have elected citizen oversight,” Sand said. “They must follow budgeting laws. They must have an annual audit. We learn of waste, fraud, and abuse of tax dollars in part because of these obligations. None of these obligations apply to private schools the same way. This bill won’t change that.”

And private schools may remain inaccessible for many, critics have said. Forty-one of Iowa’s 99 counties, according to the legislative agency, do not have an accredited private school. Data released earlier from the state Department of Education put the number higher, at 42.

Opponents have noted students with disabilities and others could be denied admission because of the additional educational needs they require, which districts may either be unwilling or able to provide.

The bill specifically says that the Iowa Department of Education can’t require private schools to “modify its standards for admission or educational program” and cannot “impose an undue burden” on private schools that receive state money through the education savings accounts.

Like the governor’s office, the nonpartisan agency based its estimate on the assumption that about 1 percent of public school students are likely to transfer. Like the governor’s office, the agency estimates roughly 14,000 students would participate in the program in the first year, which would cost the state about $107 million.

In total, over the course of four years, the plan would cost the state about $879 million, with roughly 41,700 eligible students participating in the fourth year, the agency said.

Similar to the state’s “529” College Savings Iowa Plans, which are managed by investment company Vanguard and overseen by the Iowa State Treasurer's Office, a private company would administer the program and oversee those payments.

The agency noted it is not yet known how much it will cost the state to administer the program, as a request to solicit proposal has not been completed.

Analysis: Cost of private school aid inches up to $345M annually

Iowa lawmakers begin debating and voting on measure Monday night

By Tom Barton and Erin Murphy, Gazette Des Moines Bureau

