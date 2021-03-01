The Muscatine Journal is available on Newspapers.com, an online home to millions of historical newspaper pages from around the United States.
Current digital subscribers have free access to 2 years of the Muscatine Journal archives.
In 1954, four Puerto Rican nationalists opened fire from the spectators’ gallery of the U.S. House of Representatives, wounding five members o…
Here are some of the notable people celebrating birthdays today, including Harry Belafonte, Javier Bardem, Justin Bieber, Kesha, Lupita Nyong’…
In 2014, Jaromir Jagr becomes the seventh player to score 700 NHL goals during New Jersey Devils’ 6-1 victory over the New York Islanders.
In 2013, Benedict XVI became the first pope in 600 years to resign, ending an eight-year pontificate, and more events that happened on this da…
Here are some of the notable people celebrating birthdays today, including Bernadette Peters, Gilbert Gottfried, Jason Aldean, John Turturro, …
Also on this day in 2020 NATO envoys held emergency talks at the request of Turkey, a NATO member, and scores of migrants began converging on …
Here are some of the top photos of the week, as selected by the Associated Press.
Read through the obituaries published in The Muscatine Journal
DES MOINES — State lawmakers think Iowa needs to upgrade the image that greets motorists along highway entry points at the borders.
Looking for a new job? Browse through the newest job postings on https://muscatinejournal.com/jobs and find your next career.
As a doctor, Nicolas Shammas sees first-hand the health problems stemming from obesity, including diabetes, high blood pressure, high choleste…
Tucked into a back corner of the brand-new R. Richard Bittner YMCA on Davenport's 4th Street, is a 7,000-square-foot suite of offices behind a…
Read through the obituaries published in The Muscatine Journal