Bandits, Purina, hit home run with pet-food 'pantry' giveaway at modern Woodmen, Davenport

Tongues lolled out the windows of cars and trucks Saturday while the lengthy line of vehicles rolled past Modern Woodmen Park, Davenport.
Those weren’t the drivers, of course. They were the appreciative pooches that benefited when the Quad Cities River Bandits and Nestlé Purina teamed up for a contact-free drive-through pet-food “pantry.”
Casey Hansen, of Davenport, factory manager at Nestlé Purina factory in Davenport explained.
“We’re giving away bags of dog food and bags of cat food as well as cat treats and dog treats, to members of the community here in the Quad-Cities who might be in need during this trying time,” he said.
Drivers and dogs remained in vehicles while teams from Purina and River Bandits loaded bags into trunks and hatchbacks.
Joe Kubly, Bandits general manager, said another of Heller’s teams in Delaware did a similar food drive.
“We thought, ‘Why not reach out to another community partner?’” he said.
The cars kept coming, amid heartfelt “Thank yous!” and energetic barks.
“I never would have thought so many people would have come through,” said Hansen, who could not estimate numbers except to say it was “hundreds.”
Dozens of cars were in line, stretched all the way around the parking lot.
Among the grateful recipients was Chris Kulla, of Davenport, who said his wife lost some work hours to the COVID-19 pandemic. “We have two dogs and a cat,” he said. "This is going to help with the costs of feeding them.”
“Now, more than ever, pet owners are relying on quality, nutritious food for their pets," Hansen said. "We are proud to support local families and pets in need during this difficult time."
