Breasia Terrell's disappearance: A timeline

July 10, 2020: Breasia was last seen late Thursday, July 9 or in the early hours of Friday, July 10, 2020 in the 2700 block of East 53rd Street. She had been visiting Henry Dinkins with her brother. She was reported missing and the Davenport Police Department searched Credit Island. Dinkins was taken into custody.

July 11, 2020: Henry Earl Dinkins, 47, was in Scott County Jail on a $25,000 cash-only bond for a sex offender violation, a class D felony. The charge is not related to Breasia's disappearance.

July 14, 2020: Police named Henry Dinkins a person of interest in Breasia's disappearance. Davenport Police asked the public about Dinkins' whereabouts in the Quad Cities from 10 p.m. Thursday, July 9 to noon Friday, July 10.

July 16, 2020: The search for Breasia begins in to Clinton County.

July 20, 2020: Investigators end the search in Clinton County.

July 25, 2020: Dinkins is wanted in Bureau County, Illinois on two counts of manufacturing and delivering more than two pounds of meth. The reward for information leading to an arrest or tips that lead to finding Breasia is increased to $13,500.