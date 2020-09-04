'Bullets travel, don't they?:' Rock Island man likely paralyzed after shooting

"Darien is a kind, and a really great friend," Angel said. "He has a lot of empathy and understanding for people when they are going through tough times.

"But he was funny, too. He was never afraid to stand up and speak his mind. And he wasn't related to any kind of violence or gangs. He is just a hard-working guy."

Darien's ability to relate and feel for others may have had something to do with his own experiences. Bill and Wendy adopted Darien and his sister, Keonna, when he was 5. They were two of five children the Ramsdales fostered and then adopted.

"Darien had a rough start as a kid, but he was always the kid who wanted to help me," Wendy said. "I think he was that way with people, in general, as he got older. But life was not easy on Darien."

Darien was a student at Rock Island High School and standout member of the tennis team. On the verge of going to the IHSA state tournament his senior year, it was discovered he had a defective heart valve.

"He had to have an operation right after high school," Wendy said. "Missing out on tennis put him in a depression. He struggled. A lot of kids struggle in their late teens and early 20s."

Darien also recently missed a month of work after a test for COVID-19 never came back from the state.