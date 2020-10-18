Chelsea Ward: 'My diversity is a plus'

I had a friend whose dog would just show up in my yard and we used to just like walk her back. It was different from what I was used to growing up how I did.

I was from this town called Opelika in Alabama. It’s right by Auburn if you’re a fan of football.

I was born in one of the world’s most haunted funeral homes. It’s torn down now, then we moved to an apartment complex and then a trailer park that wasn’t great, but you know as a kid that’s just your environment. So then we moved out to another house on this red-dirt country road, which paved the way for me to Sherrard.

It was interesting, like I said, it was mostly the culture shock that was kind of difficult at first.

The best part of living in this area for me. I think I met some really great people and some really great open-minded people. Like, when you are in the South, being different-- like bias and racism -- is more in-your-face than up here where people kind of hide it. But, especially lately, I’ve found I’ve gotten a lot of opportunities to use my diversity as a plus instead of a minus and that’s been very rewarding and definitely the people I’ve met here, especially in the theater community.