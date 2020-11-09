COVID-19 cases soar in the Q-C: 492 new infections confirmed Monday

The COVID-19 surge in the Quad-Cities continued Monday as health officials reported a combined 492 new infections.
Scott County led the way with 385 new cases and now has a total of 6,761 infections since the start of the pandemic. The county's sharp rise in cases can be illustrated in the four-day period from Friday, Nov. 6 to Monday, a span in which Scott County confirmed 795 new cases — an average of 198 cases per day.
Scott County's death toll remained at 51.
Iowa's case count continued to soar Monday, as 5,070 new infections were confirmed. The state has reported 157,871 infections and 1,847 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
The Iowa Department of Public Health updated COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities throughout the state and Scott County. The state is tracking 92 outbreaks in long-term care settings throughout Iowa, with 2,874 infections. So far, 889 deaths in long-term care facilities have been linked to the virus.
The COVID-19 death toll in Iowa's long-term care facilities accounts for 48.1% of the state's total deaths.
In Scott County, Riverview Manor Healthcare reported 58 cases with 24 recoveries; Ivy of Davenport reports 45 cases with four recoveries; Davenport Lutheran Home reports 59 cases with 38 recoveries.
The state does not provide the number of virus-linked deaths at individual facilities.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported 107 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 5,609. There is an all-time-high 53 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Rock Island County. The total number of deaths from this virus remained at 109.
COVID-19 cases across Illinois continued to surge Monday, as health officials confirmed 10,573 new cases. Since the start of the pandemic, 498,560 cases have been confirmed and 10,210 deaths have been linked to the virus.
Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 36,890 COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities throughout the state and linked 5,263 deaths to the virus.
The death count in long-tern care facilities accounts for 51.5% of the death toll in Illinois.
Illinois reported active COVID-19 cases in six of Rock Island County's 17 long-tern care facilities. Since the start of the pandemic, the deaths of 69 long-tern care residents in Rock Island have been linked to the virus - which accounts for 63.3% of the county's death toll.
