COVID-19 claims four more victims in Rock Island County

The death toll from COVID-19-related causes continued to climb in the Quad-Cities after a weekend that saw the virus claim four more lives.

The Rock Island County Health Department reported Monday a man in his 90s, two men in their 80s, and one man in his 70s died of COVID-related causes since last Friday. The total number of deaths in Rock Island County climbed to 79.

The Quad-Cities death count is now 106 as total deaths in Scott County remained at 27.

All four lived in long-term care facilities — where the majority of COVID-19 victims lived. A total of 60 men and women living in care centers throughout Rock Island have died of complications of the novel coronavirus.

The RICO Health Department reported 23 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the total number to 2,908. There are 14 patients hospitalized in the county.

Scott County reported 45 positive cases, bringing the total to 2,812.

Illinois health officials reported 1,477 new cases, driving the state's total to 275,735. Virus-related causes have claimed 8,457 lives. Iowa health officials reported 686 new cases Monday, putting the state's total at 80,733. A total of 1,271 people in the state have died from COVID-19.