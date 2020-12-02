COVID-19 claims six in Rock Island County, positive cases rise dramatically in Scott County

The stark reality of COVID-19 infection remains in the Quad-Cities, as Wednesday marked the third time this week health officials announced multiple deaths linked to the virus.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported six additional deaths from COVID-19. Scott County did not report a death. The Quad-Cities' death toll is 244, 157 in Rock Island County and 87 in Scott County.
Over the course of the first three days of the week, Rock Island County has reported 16 deaths, which includes deaths during last week's Thanksgiving holiday. Scott County reported two deaths the first two days of this week.
The COVID-19-related victims reported Wednesday were a woman in her 80s, a man in his 90s and a man in his 70s, all of whom had been in a long-term care facility; a woman in her 90s and a man in his 70s, both of whom had been hospitalized; and a woman in her 70s who died at home.
Rock Island health officials reported 127 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 8,638. There are 68 patients hospitalized in Rock Island County.
The Rock Island County Health Department announced a temporary testing site will return to the county three times this month: Dec. 5 and 6; Dec. 15 and 16; and Dec. 26 and 27.
All testing events will be in the parking lot of the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Henry and Stark County Health Department confirmed 63 new cases Wednesday in Henry County, raising that county's total since the start of the pandemic to 2,809. Nine new cases were confirmed in Stark County, raising its pandemic total to 283.
Illinois health officials reported 9,757 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, raising the state's total to 748,603 since the start of the pandemic. A total of 12,639 deaths in Illinois have been linked to the virus.
Illinois marked what Gov. JB Pritzker called “a solemn milestone” Wednesday when public health officials announced 238 deaths from COVID-19 over the previous 24 hours, the highest single-day fatality number since the pandemic began.
Although part of that number may have been attributable to reporting delays of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, Pritzker said the rising number of new cases and hospitalizations indicated that the state is still in the middle of an infection surge.
“We’ll continue to watch these numbers closely in the coming weeks to have a better picture of our trajectory, but a life lost, reported late, following a holiday, is still a life lost,” Pritzker said.
Scott County health officials reported a more-than-double increase in new cases Wednesday with 194. There were 75 new cases reported Tuesday. Since the start of the pandemic Scott County has confirmed 11,563 cases.
Iowa's positive case count increased Wednesday, as testing across the state returned 3,421 positive cases. State health officials have linked 2,449 deaths to the virus.
Peter Hancock of Capitol News Illinois contributed.
