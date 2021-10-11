COVID-19 hospitalizations remain high as Quad-Cities remain in high-risk category

The Quad-Cities remain in the red.

It's the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's color code for the highest level of community transmission of COVID-19.

Case rates are now comparable to earlier this summer, when Scott and Rock Island counties moved from "moderate" levels of community transmission to "substantial" levels. On July 30, Scott County had a seven-day positivity rate of 8.02%, while Rock Island County's seven-day positivity rate checked in at 6.82%.

On Monday, the rates were 8.5% in Scott County and 6.61% in Rock Island County.

But there is one startling difference between now and the summer: hospitalizations.

As of Friday, Oct. 8, the CDC reported 23 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Scott County during the previous seven days and Rock Island County reported 15 in the same span. During the summer spike, hospitalizations averaged closer to nine in Scott County and three in Rock Island.

The most current numbers from UnityPoint Health-Trinity and Genesis Health System showed 69 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across the Quad-Cities area.