COVID-19-related death toll reaches 100 in Q-C

The Quad-Cities reached another grim COVID-19 milestone Tuesday as causes related to the novel coronavirus claimed its 100th victim.
Scott County Health officials relayed information from the state of Iowa that the county's 26th death was confirmed. Rock Island County's death toll remained at 74.
All told, 5,256 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Quad-Cities - 2,715 in Rock Island County and another 2,541 in Scott County.
Scott County Health Director Ed Rivers said community spread is driving force behind the infections. He said younger people contracting the virus can bring it into households, where it spreads more easily.
Rivers encouraged people to continue to practice social distancing and to wear masks when they're in public places.
While 267 inmates and 11 staff at the East Moline Correctional Facility have tested positive for COVID-19, Rock Island County Public Health Administrator Nita Ludwig backed up Rivers' concern about community spread.
Ludwig pointed out that the infections at EMCF and the Tyson Foods plant in Joslin account for just 30 percent of the total infections recorded in Rock Island County.
Ludwig went on to praise the mitigation efforts at the Joslin plant.
"So far, there have been 166 positive COVID-19 infections in Rock Island traced back to Tyson's plat in Joslin - and just two deaths," Ludwig said. "When we started hearing about infections in the meat packing plants, we were very concerned about the chances for a massive outbreak.
"Thanks to Tyson's quick actions, we didn't see that. Tyson has 27,000 workers in Joslin who speak 27 different languages. They worked hard and made changes to help workers."
Ludwig said she believes Tyson's mitigation efforts in Joslin - which included information targeted at workers in the complete range of languages spoken in the plant - are the model for other Tyson plants across the country.
The Henry County Health Department said it was notified Tuesday of the the county's fifth COVID-19-related death. The individual, a woman in her 80s, tested positive for COVID-19.
Across Illinois, 1,466 new cases were reported Tuesday, raising the state's confirmed COVID-19 cases to 264,210. A total of 8,332 deaths have been linked to the virus.
In Iowa, health officials reported 492 new cases, raising the statewide total to 75,389. Officials say COVID-19 contributed to 1,234 deaths.
