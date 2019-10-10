Quad-Citians, be wary of callers who ask for personal information.
They may set you up for a scam — possibly many scams involving multiple callers.
"We get calls about this all the time," Corp. Hank Jacobsen, with the Davenport Police Crime Prevention Unit, said Thursday.
Scammers can make phone numbers appear to be legitimate, he said.
Current cons include:
The Amazon racket: Kathy Meier, 69, of Davenport, received a call Wednesday from someone allegedly with Amazon, the huge online store. Meier said Thursday she doesn’t use Amazon that often, except at Christmas time (“I try to shop local and keep the stores in business,” she said.)
The call, which came in on her landline, is a prerecorded message from a woman with an accent. “They said they were from Amazon Customer Support and they showed I had made a purchase for $99.97. If I had not made the purchase, I should call (a certain number.)
“I did not call them, but I did call Amazon directly,” Meier said. “They confirmed no activity on my account and said not to call the number.”
"I think I'm the target group (con artists) are looking for," she said, adding "The Amazon scam was something I hadn’t heard about yet."
The Microsoft fraud: Someone calls and claims to be with Microsoft. Then the caller tells you there’s a virus on your computer, Jacbosen said. “They tell you to log in and follow their instructions. Then they have access to your computer anytime you log in.”
The Social Security scam, a topic of discussion on the Nextdoor neighborhood social medium: The caller claims to be a representative from the Social Security Administration. “They tell you your Social Security number shows suspicious activity, or that your Social Security account has been involved in some sort of crime and they want to confirm to ‘reactivate' it," Jacobsen said. “The call itself may look like the actual number for Social Security."
“The Social Security scam used to be big during tax season," he said. "Now it’s big all year round."
He said people always should report these calls to police. “And do not ever give out personal information to someone who contacts you, whether it’s on the phone or in person,” Jacobsen said.
Callers make taking action seem urgent. “It’s like you have to do this right now. They make it sound pretty realistic.”
Jacobsen said to hang up and verify whether the real organization called. For example, “Call Social Security and and talk to a legitimate agent. You can’t rely on the number that's on your caller ID,” he said.
“The Social Security office will never contact you that way.”
Jacobsen said he knows people who have lost thousands and thousands of dollars to such scams.
“We need to do a better job of educating ourselves, and our families,” he said.
