Cultural trust fund named for Ascentra's Owen

In honor of the late Dale Owen, president and CEO of Bettendorf-based Ascentra Credit Union, 11 banking/lending organizations have renamed an initiative to raise money for the Quad Cities Cultural Trust the Dale Owen Art and Culture Match.
In January 2020, Owen started as a tri-chair of the cultural trust — a nonprofit that provides annual funding to six institutions including the Figge and Putnam museums — with a goal of helping it raise $12 million in new pledges.
Before the fund-raising campaign that began three years ago, the trust was wholly funded by the John Deere Foundation, the Bechtel Trusts and the Hubbell-Waterman Foundation.
One of Owen's ideas was to get area financial institutions to work together to raise money, and he kicked off the initiative with a personal gift and a corporate gift from Ascentra.
Over the course of 2020 — when Owen ultimately had to step back because of a cancer diagnosis — the work he began continued and 11 financial institutions pledged $500,000 that the cultural trust can use in 2021 to leverage another $500,000. That is because the money was pledged as a match; for every new $1 raised from whatever source, the lending institution initiative would match up to $500,000, Jen Dobrunz, executive director of the trust, explained.
The three-year campaign ended up raising $12.8 million in new pledges — an amount that exceeded the goal — and grew its endowment to $36 million, $4 million over goal.
The financial institutions that contributed to the matching initiative are Ascentra Credit Union, Deere Employees Credit Union, Dutrac Community Credit Union, The Family Credit Union, Green State Credit Union, IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union, Quad City Bank & Trust, Rock Island Arsenal Federal Credit Union, US Bank, Vibrant Credit Union and Wells Fargo.
"Dale had big ideas," Dobrunz wrote in a news release. "He wanted to bring his competitors together. The idea of lending and banking institutions coming together to invest in the future of art and culture in our region was one of those big ideas, and one of a kind."
Owen died on Nov. 14, 2020.
Finishing the work he started was John Anderson, CEO at Quad City Bank & Trust, who was the previous tri-chair.
In addition to the Figge and Putnam, other institutions supported by the trust that start in 2007, are the River Music Experience, Quad-City Botanical Center, Quad-City Arts and the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra.