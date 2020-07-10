Davenport firefighters search Credit Island lagoon in missing girl case

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Davenport police and firefighters spent part of Friday evening searching the lagoon at the entrance to Credit Island Park in connection with the disappearance of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell of Davenport.

Other areas of the city also were searched during the day, and police continue to ask anyone with information about the child's whereabouts to call 911.

Breasia was reported missing early Friday, and police spent the day working the case.

As Breasia's family looked on, firefighters searched the lagoon while police and evidence technicians searched the north bank.

"This was one of the areas that we worked with the family to search," Major Jeff Bladel said Friday at Credit Island Park. "Right now our search is coming up with nothing so we’re going to continue working with the family.

"If anybody sees anything or has heard anything we certainly could use the assistance and the call," Bladel said. "Right now we don't have any location on where she's at.

"We’re working with the family on potential areas where she may have been with friends and those kinds of things," he added. "We’re checking different areas and will continue working with the family until we come up with this little girl.