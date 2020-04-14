Due to increased testing efforts, COVID 19 cases in Louisa County have risen to 152

"We are going to continue to work with them, continue to test, and continue to see what the scope of that looks like and how we can do everything we can to do that in a safe and responsible manner," Reynolds said.

Reynolds also said the state is collecting information on how Tyson workers from other counties are impacting the number of cases in surrounding counties. She said the state is working with larger facilities such as Tyson to ensure they are getting the help they need to combat an outbreak of COVID-19 and remain operating.

Another factor that has been cited by Louisa County Public Health is the increase in testing efforts throughout the county. However, residents with mild symptoms are still encouraged to stay home and self-isolate. Those who wish to be tested are asked to call their local health provider first so they can help determine the next step.

“We encourage everyone to stay home whenever possible, keep to the 6 ft. distancing rule when they have to be out, and practice good personal hygiene,” Smith said. Other information regarding COVID prevention guidance and procedures can be found on their website, as well as the IDPH and CDC websites.

As the county continues moving forward through the COVID crisis, Smith added that residents can go to the IDPH site or the Louisa County Public Health for updated numbers rather than its Facebook page.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.