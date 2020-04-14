Due to increased testing efforts, COVID 19 cases in Louisa County have risen to 152

WAPELLO - On April 2, Louisa County reported its first positive COVID-19 case. Now, less than two weeks later on April 14, the number of positive cases has risen to 152.
What’s more, in a population of only 11,387, this puts Louisa’s equivalent rate of cases (case per 100,000 residents) at a higher percent than the state of New York. Louisa County also now has one of highest number of cases in Iowa.
Since reporting their first case on April 2, the county’s numbers has steadily been going up. However, for the past few days, their numbers have been spiking. Between Easter Sunday and Monday, April 13, the case numbers nearly doubled, going from 79 to 152.
“Up until (Tuesday), we had been posting our new numbers for the day on our Facebook page, as the information on the IDPH site is about 24 hours behind,” said Roxanne Smith, an administrator at Louisa County Public health.
One factor relating to this jump in positive case numbers is the Tyson Foods packing plant in Columbus Junction, which is in Louisa County. On April 6, two dozen employees at the plant were confirmed to have tested positive for the virus, and due to the outbreak, the plant has remained closed ever since. According to Governor Kim Reynolds, 86 of the new cases announced on April 14 came from this Tyson outbreak.
During her press conference Tuesday, Reynolds said the Tyson plant had been scheduled to reopen this week, but due to the increased number of cases, the opening date has been pushed back to April 20. Reynolds said it is up to Tyson when it will reopen.
"We are going to continue to work with them, continue to test, and continue to see what the scope of that looks like and how we can do everything we can to do that in a safe and responsible manner," Reynolds said.
Reynolds also said the state is collecting information on how Tyson workers from other counties are impacting the number of cases in surrounding counties. She said the state is working with larger facilities such as Tyson to ensure they are getting the help they need to combat an outbreak of COVID-19 and remain operating.
Another factor that has been cited by Louisa County Public Health is the increase in testing efforts throughout the county. However, residents with mild symptoms are still encouraged to stay home and self-isolate. Those who wish to be tested are asked to call their local health provider first so they can help determine the next step.
“We encourage everyone to stay home whenever possible, keep to the 6 ft. distancing rule when they have to be out, and practice good personal hygiene,” Smith said. Other information regarding COVID prevention guidance and procedures can be found on their website, as well as the IDPH and CDC websites.
As the county continues moving forward through the COVID crisis, Smith added that residents can go to the IDPH site or the Louisa County Public Health for updated numbers rather than its Facebook page.
